Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1915 Ingersoll Military Wrist Watch and Box

Learn how the antiques market has evolved since 2008. Highlights include a Hank Aaron-signed game-used bat, a stickpin collection, ca. 1900, and an 1893 Tiffany & Co. World's Fair Exhibition vase. One find is now $100,000 to $150,000!

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS David Rago (left) appraises a 1957 Henry Varnum Poor charger, in Madison, Wis. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Marvin Sokolow (right) appraises a Chinese bamboo mountain carving, ca. 1890, in Madison, Wis. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

