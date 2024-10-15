Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Madison 2024 - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 15, 2024 at 2:06 PM PDT
Noel Barrett (right) appraises a Buddy L steam shovel on threads, ca. 1925, in Madison, Wis.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 1" airs Monday, October 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1915 Ingersoll Military Wrist Watch and Box

Learn how the antiques market has evolved since 2008. Highlights include a Hank Aaron-signed game-used bat, a stickpin collection, ca. 1900, and an 1893 Tiffany & Co. World's Fair Exhibition vase. One find is now $100,000 to $150,000!

David Rago (left) appraises a 1957 Henry Varnum Poor charger, in Madison, Wis.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
David Rago (left) appraises a 1957 Henry Varnum Poor charger, in Madison, Wis. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Marvin Sokolow (right) appraises a Chinese bamboo mountain carving, ca. 1890, in Madison, Wis.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Marvin Sokolow (right) appraises a Chinese bamboo mountain carving, ca. 1890, in Madison, Wis. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

David Bonsey (right) appraises a 1938 Martin D-18 guitar, in Madison, Wis.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
David Bonsey (right) appraises a 1938 Martin D-18 guitar, in Madison, Wis. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
