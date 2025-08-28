Give Now
PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Pink

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 28, 2025 at 11:05 AM PDT
Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV

An ingredient Pati constantly uses is salt and Yucatán has one of the most unique salts. The Las Coloradas salt, which means blush red, gets its distinctive color from red algae. On this episode, engineer Felipe Perez takes Pati to the pink lakes where the salt is produced.

Down the road in Rio Lagartos, conservationist Diego Nuñez takes her to see another pink wonder, Mexico’s highest concentration of flamingos.
PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Pink

Recipes in Pati’s Kitchen:

Green Ceviche
Chunky Pepita and Coconut Rice
Pepita, Almond Habanero Pesto
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
