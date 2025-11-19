Give Now
In Winter’s Glow

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 19, 2025 at 2:15 PM PST
"In Winter’s Glow"
APM
"In Winter’s Glow"

Broadcast Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS Radio (Winter Solstice) / Listen to the playlist.

"In Winter’s Glow" is a winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to complement the chilly, starry nights of the season.

The Playlist:

Jane Antonia Cornish: Sky (excerpt, played under introduction)
Vicky Chow, piano

Traditional: Fastan
Danish String Quartet

Eriks Esenvalds: "Stars"
Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge; Stephen Layton, cond.

Traditional: "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"
Gaelynn Lea, violin

Eydis Evensen: Wandering II
Eydis Evensen, piano

Errollyn Wallen: "Peace on Earth"
Choir of King's College Cambridge, Stephen Cleobury, cond.

Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel
Angele Dubeau, La Pieta

Joanna Marsh: In Winter's House
Tenebrae, Nigel Short, cond.

Jane Antonia Cornish: Lux

Glenn Buhr: Winter Poems: I. Tranquillo"
Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Bramwell Tovey, cond.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
More News