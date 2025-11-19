In Winter’s Glow
Broadcast Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS Radio (Winter Solstice) / Listen to the playlist.
"In Winter’s Glow" is a winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to complement the chilly, starry nights of the season.
Jane Antonia Cornish: Sky (excerpt, played under introduction)
Vicky Chow, piano
Traditional: Fastan
Danish String Quartet
Eriks Esenvalds: "Stars"
Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge; Stephen Layton, cond.
Traditional: "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"
Gaelynn Lea, violin
Eydis Evensen: Wandering II
Eydis Evensen, piano
Errollyn Wallen: "Peace on Earth"
Choir of King's College Cambridge, Stephen Cleobury, cond.
Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel
Angele Dubeau, La Pieta
Joanna Marsh: In Winter's House
Tenebrae, Nigel Short, cond.
Jane Antonia Cornish: Lux
Glenn Buhr: Winter Poems: I. Tranquillo"
Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Bramwell Tovey, cond.
Credit: APM. YourClassical is a public media organization and your support makes it possible.