The Atomic Bowl: Football at Ground Zero - And Nuclear Peril Today

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 2, 2026 at 1:53 PM PST
The long-forgotten U.S. military all-star game in Nagasaki on Jan. 1, 1946, where 90,000 had perished just weeks earlier.
The long-forgotten U.S. military all-star game in Nagasaki on Jan. 1, 1946, where 90,000 had perished just weeks earlier.

Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS+

A timely film by an award-winning director on the long-forgotten U.S. military all-star game in Nagasaki on Jan. 1, 1946, where 90,000 had perished just weeks earlier--and the vital lessons and warnings for today as nuclear dangers proliferate and the civilian death toll in current wars surge.

The Atomic Bowl: Football at Ground Zero - And Nuclear Peril Today

Narrated by Peter Coyote and with never before seen footage, images and first-hand accounts.

The U.S. military staged an all-star football game on a killing field in Nagasaki, amid lingering radiation levels. (undated photo)
The U.S. military staged an all-star football game on a killing field in Nagasaki, amid lingering radiation levels. (undated photo)

Nagasaki soldier (Undated photo)
Credits: Producer: Exposed Films, LLC. / NETA

U.S. military all-star game in Nagasaki on Jan. 1, 1946, where 90,000 had perished just weeks earlier—and the vital lessons and warnings for today as nuclear dangers proliferate and the civilian death toll in current wars surge.
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
