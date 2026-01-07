Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: Upper Midwest Classics

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 7, 2026 at 3:40 PM PST
ATK
/
APT
Watch Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Test cook Bryan Roof travels to Wisconsin where he explores their supper club traditions and then makes host Julia Collin Davison Supper Club Chicken Cordon Bleu.

Elle Simone Scott
/
APT
Test cook Christie Morrison makes host Bridget Lancaster Cornish Pasties.

ATK /CCY, TV
/
APT
In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 18, hosts Bridget Lancaster, Julia Collin Davison, and Toni Tipton-Martin, along with test cooks Morgan Bolling, Lawman Johnson, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Bryan Roof, and Kelly Song, cook regional specialties from across the U.S., including coastal Georgia paella, Gullah Lowcountry red rice, mesquite-grilled tacos rasurados, and so much more. COOK'S COUNTRY also includes fascinating short documentary segments on the origins, history and regional context of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin.

Catrine Kelty
/
APT
Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Presented by American Public Television

