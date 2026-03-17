KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Bonita's Famous Creatures

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

The story of a 1950s teenager who became forever famous in Bonita by creating make-believe creatures that are preserved to this day. We celebrate the secret stairs of San Diego; recall a classic downtown diner from decades ago; remember the cost of things during World War II, plus a quiz About San Diego, and things sent in by viewers.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.