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KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Bonita's Famous Creatures

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 17, 2026 at 12:52 PM PDT
Ken Kramer, host of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO
Ken Kramer, host of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

The story of a 1950s teenager who became forever famous in Bonita by creating make-believe creatures that are preserved to this day. We celebrate the secret stairs of San Diego; recall a classic downtown diner from decades ago; remember the cost of things during World War II, plus a quiz About San Diego, and things sent in by viewers.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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