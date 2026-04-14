Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Iran War Hits The Global Economy

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 14, 2026 at 3:00 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Watch Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV (not available in KPBS+) / Stream with YouTube

Tariffs, a U.S. - Europe rupture, and now an oil shock from the war in Iran. On this episode, Ian Bremmer heads to Harvard to interview Gita Gopinath, formerly chief IMF economist, on the "structural damage" to the economy from the last two years.

Tariffs, a US-Europe rupture, and now an oil shock from the war in Iran. Ian Bremmer heads to Harvard to interview Gita Gopinath, formerly chief IMF economist, on the "structural damage" to the economy from the last two years.

About The Series: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Follow GZERO on YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News