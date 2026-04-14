GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Iran War Hits The Global Economy

Watch Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV (not available in KPBS+) / Stream with YouTube

Tariffs, a U.S. - Europe rupture, and now an oil shock from the war in Iran. On this episode, Ian Bremmer heads to Harvard to interview Gita Gopinath, formerly chief IMF economist, on the "structural damage" to the economy from the last two years.



Tariffs, a US-Europe rupture, and now an oil shock from the war in Iran. Ian Bremmer heads to Harvard to interview Gita Gopinath, formerly chief IMF economist, on the "structural damage" to the economy from the last two years.

About The Series: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

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