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AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Breakfast from Scratch

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 16, 2026 at 1:52 PM PDT
Test cook Alex Heugel makes host Julia Collin Davison Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches
APT
Test cook Alex Heugel makes host Julia Collin Davison Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

Test cook Alex Heugel makes host Julia Collin Davison Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches
APT
/
Catrine Kelty
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches

Techniquely host Lan Lam Lan shares techniques to make picture-perfect pancakes. And test cook Aran Goyoaga makes Spiced Pear, Buckwheat, and Almond Pancakes for host Bridget Lancaster.

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Article: Make-Ahead Breakfasts That Will Brighten Your Morning (and Give You Something to Look Forward To)

More Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Test cook Aran Goyoaga makes Spiced Pear, Buckwheat, and Almond Pancakes.
APT
/
Ashley Moore
Test cook Aran Goyoaga makes Spiced Pear, Buckwheat, and Almond Pancakes.

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN Season 26: Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, bring viewers failproof recipes and results of their exhaustive equipment reviews and taste tests in AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN Season 26. The test cooks deconstruct recipes and reveal the Test Kitchen’s secrets to cooking delicious meals at home. Season 26 includes well-known test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, Keith Dresser, Sam Block, Joe Gitter, Antoinette Johnson, and Erica Turner, along with new faces Aran Goyoaga, Vallery Lomas, Ben Mims, Nik Sharma, and Maggie Zhu. This season features more mouthwatering recipes from around the globe, including bangers with onion gravy, Peruvian arroz con pollo, and patisserie-worthy macarons with raspberry buttercream and more.

Since 2001, America’s Test Kitchen has been captivating culinary enthusiasts with our unique, scientific approach to cooking.

Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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