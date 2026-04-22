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GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS | The Call of Istanbul

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:27 PM PDT
Istanbul sits at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, a melting pot of diverse peoples, languages and ideas. With star Turkish pianist Fazil Say, conductor Çem Mansur, and a host of Anatolian folk and Turkish jazz musicians, Scott Yoo and his wife, flutist Alice Dade, explore the city.

Premieres Friday, April 24, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with KPBS+

Explore the layered sounds of Istanbul where empires met and music evolved with host Scott Yoo and Turkish musicians from European classical music to modern jazz.

Scott Yoo learns about the Turkish kanun and about what court music in the country sounded like.

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Alice Dade learns from master reed flute maker Rifat Varo about how the Turkish ney gets made.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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