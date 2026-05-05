CROSSING SOUTH: Surf Contest & Baja Scholarship Foundation

Stream this episode now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Saturday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, May 11 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

(Stream all new episodes from Season 15 now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+)

We head to Rosarito for the excitement of the Mexican Open Surf Contest, where surfers from around the world compete for $10,000 in prizes. The event organizer gives us a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to host a professional surf competition. We also meet Sonia Stump of the Baja Scholarship Foundation and hear inspiring stories of how the foundation is helping youth across the region reach new heights.

We head to Rosarito for the excitement of the Mexican Open Surf Contest, where surfers from around the world compete for $10,000 in prizes. The event organizer gives us a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to host a professional surf competition. We also meet Sonia Stump of the Baja Scholarship Foundation and hear inspiring stories of how the foundation is helping youth across the region.

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About Producer: Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.

