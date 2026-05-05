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CROSSING SOUTH: Surf Contest & Baja Scholarship Foundation

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 5, 2026 at 4:42 PM PDT
The winner of the Rosarito surf contest Jhony Corzo on the beach near the Rosarito Beach Hotel.
Centurion5 Productions
The winner of the Rosarito surf contest Jhony Corzo on the beach near the Rosarito Beach Hotel.

Stream this episode now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Saturday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, May 11 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

(Stream all new episodes from Season 15 now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+)

We head to Rosarito for the excitement of the Mexican Open Surf Contest, where surfers from around the world compete for $10,000 in prizes. The event organizer gives us a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to host a professional surf competition. We also meet Sonia Stump of the Baja Scholarship Foundation and hear inspiring stories of how the foundation is helping youth across the region reach new heights.

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We head to Rosarito for the excitement of the Mexican Open Surf Contest, where surfers from around the world compete for $10,000 in prizes. The event organizer gives us a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to host a professional surf competition. We also meet Sonia Stump of the Baja Scholarship Foundation and hear inspiring stories of how the foundation is helping youth across the region.

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You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

About Producer: Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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