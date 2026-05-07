Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Grants Farm, Hour 3

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 7, 2026 at 9:40 AM PDT
Ken Gloss (right) appraises a 1979 – 1981 Iran hostage archive in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 11 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Ken Gloss (right) appraises a 1979 – 1981 Iran hostage archive in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 11 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, May 11, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Everything you need to know about our 2026 Tour!

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at Grant’s Farm, including a Cartier Art Deco Tutti Frutti clutch, ca. 1925, a Carl Kauba cowboy bronze, ca. 1900, and a Sumerian cuneiform tablet, ca. 2150 BCE. One find has a value of $30K -$100K!

Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at Grant’s Farm, including a Cartier Art Deco Tutti Frutti clutch, ca. 1925, a Carl Kauba cowboy bronze, ca. 1900, and a Sumerian cuneiform tablet, ca. 2150 BCE. One find has a value of $30K -$100K!

Check out Brendan Synnamon’s appraisal of an 1864 Civil War collection in "Grant's Farm, Hour 3!"

David Weiss (right) appraises a Carl Kauba cowboy bronze, ca. 1900, in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 11 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
David Schneider for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
David Weiss (right) appraises a Carl Kauba cowboy bronze, ca. 1900, in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 11 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Lea Koonce Ogundiran (right) appraises Victorian gold & enamel bangles, ca. 1890, in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 11 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
David Schneider for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Lea Koonce Ogundiran (right) appraises Victorian gold & enamel bangles, ca. 1890, in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 11 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Katherine van Dell (right) appraises a Cartier Art Deco Tutti Frutti clutch, ca. 1925, in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 11 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
David Schneider for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Katherine van Dell (right) appraises a Cartier Art Deco Tutti Frutti clutch, ca. 1925, in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 11 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Antiques Roadshow on Facebook / Instagram / TIkTok

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News