ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Grants Farm, Hour 3

Premieres Monday, May 11, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Everything you need to know about our 2026 Tour!

Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at Grant’s Farm, including a Cartier Art Deco Tutti Frutti clutch, ca. 1925, a Carl Kauba cowboy bronze, ca. 1900, and a Sumerian cuneiform tablet, ca. 2150 BCE. One find has a value of $30K -$100K!

Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at Grant’s Farm, including a Cartier Art Deco Tutti Frutti clutch, ca. 1925, a Carl Kauba cowboy bronze, ca. 1900, and a Sumerian cuneiform tablet, ca. 2150 BCE. One find has a value of $30K -$100K!

Check out Brendan Synnamon’s appraisal of an 1864 Civil War collection in "Grant's Farm, Hour 3!"

David Schneider for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH David Weiss (right) appraises a Carl Kauba cowboy bronze, ca. 1900, in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 11 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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David Schneider for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Lea Koonce Ogundiran (right) appraises Victorian gold & enamel bangles, ca. 1890, in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 11 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

David Schneider for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Katherine van Dell (right) appraises a Cartier Art Deco Tutti Frutti clutch, ca. 1925, in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 11 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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