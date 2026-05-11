Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Invisible Nation" offers viewers unprecedented, intimate access to Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's first female president, providing a character-centered study of her leadership during a period of complex global and geopolitical challenges.

Gain unprecedented access to Taiwan’s first female president, Tsai Ing-Wen, as she leads her nation through complex global relations. This intimate portrait explores Taiwan's journey as a young democracy with robust civil liberties, tracing its past to its uncertain future. The film provides timely context on how Taiwan attempts to secure its place in the world.

The documentary explores Taiwan's evolution, highlighting its vibrant democracy, hard-won civil liberties and established democratic processes, including robust and fair elections.

Laura Hudock. Courtesy: Invisible Nation / APT A rally for the legal protection of gay marriage in Taiwan in a scene from “Invisible Nation,” directed by Vanessa Hope.

From the island's past to its uncertain future, the program focuses on its ongoing efforts to preserve its autonomy and maintain stability within the current international landscape.

Laura Hudock. Courtesy: Invisible Nation / APT Taiwanese human rights activist Chen Chu at the Human Rights Memorial of the 228 Massacre in a scene from “Invisible Nation,” directed by Vanessa Hope.

It also examines President Tsai's tightrope walk as she navigates challenging relations between major world powers, specifically the U. S. and China, while pursuing international recognition for Taiwan.

Laura Hudock. Courtesy: Invisible Nation / APT Performer and legislator Freddy Lim marches with the Sunflower Movement in a scene from “Invisible Nation,” directed by Vanessa Hope.

"Invisible Nation" provides essential, timely context on how Taiwan manages these geopolitical pressures, presents an account of the challenges faced by young democracies globally, and defines the role of a key nation in the 21st century.

Laura Hudock. Courtesy: Invisible Nation / APT Bikhim Shiao speaking at a gay marriage rally prior to becoming Vice President in 2024. Scene from “Invisible Nation,” directed by Vanessa Hope.

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