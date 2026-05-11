Invisible Nation
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV
"Invisible Nation" offers viewers unprecedented, intimate access to Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's first female president, providing a character-centered study of her leadership during a period of complex global and geopolitical challenges.
The documentary explores Taiwan's evolution, highlighting its vibrant democracy, hard-won civil liberties and established democratic processes, including robust and fair elections.
From the island's past to its uncertain future, the program focuses on its ongoing efforts to preserve its autonomy and maintain stability within the current international landscape.
It also examines President Tsai's tightrope walk as she navigates challenging relations between major world powers, specifically the U. S. and China, while pursuing international recognition for Taiwan.
"Invisible Nation" provides essential, timely context on how Taiwan manages these geopolitical pressures, presents an account of the challenges faced by young democracies globally, and defines the role of a key nation in the 21st century.
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