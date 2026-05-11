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Invisible Nation

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM PDT
Taiwan's first woman President, Tsai Ing-wen, in a scene from "Invisible Nation," directed by Vanessa Hope.
Laura Hudock. Courtesy: Invisible Nation
/
APT
Taiwan's first woman President, Tsai Ing-wen, in a scene from "Invisible Nation," directed by Vanessa Hope.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Invisible Nation" offers viewers unprecedented, intimate access to Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's first female president, providing a character-centered study of her leadership during a period of complex global and geopolitical challenges.

Gain unprecedented access to Taiwan’s first female president, Tsai Ing-Wen, as she leads her nation through complex global relations. This intimate portrait explores Taiwan's journey as a young democracy with robust civil liberties, tracing its past to its uncertain future. The film provides timely context on how Taiwan attempts to secure its place in the world.

The documentary explores Taiwan's evolution, highlighting its vibrant democracy, hard-won civil liberties and established democratic processes, including robust and fair elections.

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A rally for the legal protection of gay marriage in Taiwan in a scene from “Invisible Nation,” directed by Vanessa Hope.
Laura Hudock. Courtesy: Invisible Nation
/
APT
A rally for the legal protection of gay marriage in Taiwan in a scene from “Invisible Nation,” directed by Vanessa Hope.

From the island's past to its uncertain future, the program focuses on its ongoing efforts to preserve its autonomy and maintain stability within the current international landscape.

Taiwanese human rights activist Chen Chu at the Human Rights Memorial of the 228 Massacre in a scene from “Invisible Nation,” directed by Vanessa Hope.
Laura Hudock. Courtesy: Invisible Nation
/
APT
Taiwanese human rights activist Chen Chu at the Human Rights Memorial of the 228 Massacre in a scene from “Invisible Nation,” directed by Vanessa Hope.

It also examines President Tsai's tightrope walk as she navigates challenging relations between major world powers, specifically the U. S. and China, while pursuing international recognition for Taiwan.

Performer and legislator Freddy Lim marches with the Sunflower Movement in a scene from “Invisible Nation,” directed by Vanessa Hope.
Laura Hudock. Courtesy: Invisible Nation
/
APT
Performer and legislator Freddy Lim marches with the Sunflower Movement in a scene from “Invisible Nation,” directed by Vanessa Hope.

"Invisible Nation" provides essential, timely context on how Taiwan manages these geopolitical pressures, presents an account of the challenges faced by young democracies globally, and defines the role of a key nation in the 21st century.

Bikhim Shiao speaking at a gay marriage rally prior to becoming Vice President in 2024. Scene from “Invisible Nation,” directed by Vanessa Hope.
Laura Hudock. Courtesy: Invisible Nation
/
APT
Bikhim Shiao speaking at a gay marriage rally prior to becoming Vice President in 2024. Scene from “Invisible Nation,” directed by Vanessa Hope.

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You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

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Official film website / Instagram

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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