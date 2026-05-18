INDEPENDENT LENS: Light of the Setting Sun

Premieres Monday, May 18, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

A Chinese family’s multigenerational trauma unfolds across time, place, and identity. Turning the camera inward, filmmaker Vicky Du traces her family’s mental illness back to the Chinese Communist Revolution of 1949.

Spanning Taipei, Taiwan, and New Jersey, "Light of the Setting Sun" explores identity, gender roles, and whether or not healing can break the cycle for future generations.

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Credits: Director: Vicky Du. Producer: Danielle Varga. ITVS

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