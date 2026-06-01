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Women Outward Bound

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 1, 2026 at 3:45 PM PDT
"Women Outward Bound" profiles the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965, and chronicles their experiences in the wild.
Courtesy of Every Life is a Story LLC
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APT
"Women Outward Bound" profiles the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965, and chronicles their experiences in the wild.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Women Outward Bound" profiles the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965, and chronicles their experiences in the wild. It also captures how one month in the woods taught them they could do more than they ever thought possible.

The story of the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965. Learn how one month in the woods taught them they could do more than they ever thought possible. The young women forged a special bond, and at a reunion 47 years later, the group reminisce about the lessons they learned and the memories they made, with some surprising revelations.

During their experience, the young women forged a special bond, and at a reunion 47 years later, the group reminisce about the lessons they learned and the memories they made, with some surprising revelations.

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"Women Outward Bound" profiles the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965, and chronicles their experiences in the wild.
Courtesy of Every Life is a Story LLC
/
APT
"Women Outward Bound" profiles the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965, and chronicles their experiences in the wild.

They didn’t realize it at the time, but they were a part of changing the course of history. The documentary takes the viewer on a journey over many decades with rare archival footage, family home videos, photos and stunning aerial footage of the lush yet challenging Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Two women in a canoe at Outward Bound survival school course in 1965.
Courtesy of Every Life is a Story LLC
/
APT
Two women in a canoe at Outward Bound survival school course in 1965.

In the end, this film proves that girls could always handle the difficult challenges given by nature—they just needed to be given the chance.

"Women Outward Bound" profiles the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965, and chronicles their experiences in the wild.
Courtesy of Every Life is a Story LLC.
/
APT
"Women Outward Bound" profiles the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965, and chronicles their experiences in the wild.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

"Women Outward Bound" profiles the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965, and chronicles their experiences in the wild. Photo courtesy of Every Life is a Story LLC.
Courtesy of Every Life is a Story LLC
/
APT
"Women Outward Bound" profiles the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965, and chronicles their experiences in the wild. Photo courtesy of Every Life is a Story LLC.

Distributed American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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