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"Women Outward Bound" profiles the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965, and chronicles their experiences in the wild. It also captures how one month in the woods taught them they could do more than they ever thought possible.

Your web browser is not supported The story of the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965. Learn how one month in the woods taught them they could do more than they ever thought possible. The young women forged a special bond, and at a reunion 47 years later, the group reminisce about the lessons they learned and the memories they made, with some surprising revelations.

During their experience, the young women forged a special bond, and at a reunion 47 years later, the group reminisce about the lessons they learned and the memories they made, with some surprising revelations.

Courtesy of Every Life is a Story LLC / APT "Women Outward Bound" profiles the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965, and chronicles their experiences in the wild.

They didn’t realize it at the time, but they were a part of changing the course of history. The documentary takes the viewer on a journey over many decades with rare archival footage, family home videos, photos and stunning aerial footage of the lush yet challenging Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Courtesy of Every Life is a Story LLC / APT Two women in a canoe at Outward Bound survival school course in 1965.

In the end, this film proves that girls could always handle the difficult challenges given by nature—they just needed to be given the chance.

Courtesy of Every Life is a Story LLC. / APT "Women Outward Bound" profiles the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965, and chronicles their experiences in the wild.

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Courtesy of Every Life is a Story LLC / APT "Women Outward Bound" profiles the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965, and chronicles their experiences in the wild. Photo courtesy of Every Life is a Story LLC.

Distributed American Public Television