CROSSING SOUTH: Tijuana Historical Society & Takoyaki Bros

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, June 20 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Step into the past with the Tijuana Historical Society, where a local historian shares untold stories of the city’s rich history. Then we visit the Takoyaki Bros, a Japanese-Mexican family serving sizzling Takoyaki and Teppanyaki with a Baja twist.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

About Producer: Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.