LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN: Lord Huron

Watch Friday, June 19, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Psychedelic-rock powerhouse Lord Huron performs a stunning array of new music and greatest hits at the opulent San Gabriel Mission Playhouse in San Gabriel, California. The performance features the television debut of tracks from their acclaimed 2025 album, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, which were brought to life through the band’s signature ethereal stagecraft and theatrical props.

About The Series: LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN is a critically acclaimed television music series best known for presenting intimate concerts by extraordinary artists in untraditional, often historic settings. The show connects fans with once-in-a-lifetime musical experiences from the industry's finest acts. ARTISTS DEN on Facebook / Instagram