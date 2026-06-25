Premieres Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

"America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together" is a new special produced in partnership with VA250. In commemoration of America’s Independence, the special will broadcast live from Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

A star-filled tribute to America’s Semiquincentennial from revolutionary Colonial Williamsburg. Featuring live performance, historic interpretation, large-scale spectacle and fireworks. This is the place where the path to independence truly began.

Timed to coincide with the nation’s Semiquincentennial, the two-hour broadcast will celebrate the ideas, people, and defining moments that gave rise to the United States. Set in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area, "America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together" will blend live performance, music, historic interpretation, and large-scale visual spectacle to create an inspiring national event that connects the nation’s founding directly to the present day, offering a powerful reflection on America’s past, present, and future.

Jiyang Chen / PBS Ryan Speedo Green

Rooted in Virginia’s central role in the nation’s founding — from Jamestown to Williamsburg to Yorktown — the event underscores the enduring impact of the Commonwealth in shaping the United States. Designed as both a celebration and a unifying national moment, the broadcast invites audiences to reflect on the past, engage in the present and see themselves reflected in America’s continuing story.

VA 250 Commission / PBS Michael Feinstein

Watch On Your Schedule: AMERICA MADE IN VIRGINIA: 250 YEARS TOGETHER will stream simultaneously with broadcast with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

VA 250 Commission / PBS Adrienne Warren

About VA250: Established by the General Assembly in 2020, VA250 serves to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, the Revolutionary War, and the Independence of the United States in the Commonwealth of Virginia. America. Made In Virginia. From its founding ideals to its leading figures, more of what made America happen, happened here in Virginia. Which makes Virginia the ideal place to learn about our nation’s beginnings, no matter what state you call home.

Emilio Madrid / PBS Kelli O'Hara

Filmmaker Quotes:

“As we mark 250 years of American independence, there is no more fitting place to celebrate than Colonial Williamsburg, where the founding ideas that shaped our nation first took hold,” said Sylvia Bugg, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming at PBS. “This special brings that history to life in a way that honors the past while resonating with audiences today. We’re proud to partner with VA250 to continue our long-standing tradition of live programming in celebration of America’s birthday.”

“This exciting partnership is grounded in shared values: educating every American; engaging with every community; and inspiring a season of civic renewal that energizes and unifies us. As the birthplace of our nation, Virginia belongs to every American. As we come together on July 4, 2026 to celebrate 250 years of independence, it is Virginia’s honor to welcome America home,” said Carly Fiorina, National Honorary Chair of VA250.

“This is truly an historic moment – for Williamsburg, the Commonwealth and the United States – and we look forward to welcoming the world to our revolutionary city," said Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. “We are deeply honored that PBS will broadcast our celebration live to millions across the country. America’s vote for independence began here in Williamsburg, and we are excited to join with VA250, PBS and all Americans to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary with our most spectacular Independence Day event ever.”