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Economy

Japan Airlines announces daily Tokyo flights to begin in August from SAN

By City News Service
Published June 25, 2026 at 3:59 PM PDT
A Japan Airlines flight approaches the runway at San Diego International Airport in this undated photo.
Courtesy of San Diego International Airport
A Japan Airlines flight approaches the runway at San Diego International Airport in this undated photo.

Japan Airlines on Thursday announced it will increase nonstop service between San Diego International Airport and Tokyo's Narita International Airport to daily, year-round flights starting Aug. 1.

According to SAN leadership, the increase from the current four-times- weekly schedule comes as demand for travel between San Diego and Asia continues to grow. Passenger traffic on San Diego-Asia routes rose 42% from 2023 to 2025.

"JAL has operated nonstop service between San Diego and Tokyo since 2012," said Atif Saeed, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "Since the route launched, more than 30 Japanese companies have invested approximately $8.7 billion in San Diego County. With deep economic and defense ties between our regions, increased air service will further strengthen these valuable relationships."

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Tickets are available now. Fares, schedules and reservations can be found at www.jal.com.

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