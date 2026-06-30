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Amerigo: The Search for the American Dream

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 30, 2026 at 12:35 PM PDT
David McCourt speaks with Vint Cerf, inventor of the Internet, about technology’s impact on the American Dream.
South Florida PBS
/
APT
David McCourt speaks with Vint Cerf, inventor of the Internet, about technology’s impact on the American Dream.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, July 3, 2026 at Noon on KPBS 2 + Encores Saturday, July 4 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, July 5 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Wednesday, July 8 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, "Amerigo: The Search for The American Dream" asks one urgent, unifying question – what happened to the American Dream – and explores if it is still attainable for many today.

As America approaches its 250th birthday, this sweeping and deeply human documentary goes in search of the American Dream through 1,000 voices, 50 states and one timeless question: What happened to the American Dream?

Filmed across all 50 states over two years, the program features unscripted interviews with everyday Americans, from blue-collar workers, veterans and immigrants to students, entrepreneurs and community leaders. Told in thematic chapters examining work, housing, healthcare, technology, art and more, "Amerigo" captures a raw, panoramic and unexpectedly hopeful portrait of a country at a crossroads.

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David McCourt sits down with Sophia Bush, actress and activist, to discuss her perspective on “The American Dream.”
South Florida PBS
/
APT
David McCourt sits down with Sophia Bush, actress and activist, to discuss her perspective on “The American Dream.”

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

David McCourt travels the country in search of the meaning of the American Dream.
South Florida PBS
/
APT
David McCourt travels the country in search of the meaning of the American Dream.

Credits: South Florida PBS. Distributed by American Public Television

"Amerigo: The Search for The American Dream" asks one urgent, unifying question – what happened to the American Dream – and explores if it is still attainable for many today.
South Florida PBS
/
APT
"Amerigo: The Search for The American Dream" asks one urgent, unifying question – what happened to the American Dream – and explores if it is still attainable for many today.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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