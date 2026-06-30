Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, July 3, 2026 at Noon on KPBS 2 + Encores Saturday, July 4 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, July 5 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Wednesday, July 8 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, "Amerigo: The Search for The American Dream" asks one urgent, unifying question – what happened to the American Dream – and explores if it is still attainable for many today.

As America approaches its 250th birthday, this sweeping and deeply human documentary goes in search of the American Dream through 1,000 voices, 50 states and one timeless question: What happened to the American Dream?

Filmed across all 50 states over two years, the program features unscripted interviews with everyday Americans, from blue-collar workers, veterans and immigrants to students, entrepreneurs and community leaders. Told in thematic chapters examining work, housing, healthcare, technology, art and more, "Amerigo" captures a raw, panoramic and unexpectedly hopeful portrait of a country at a crossroads.

South Florida PBS / APT David McCourt sits down with Sophia Bush, actress and activist, to discuss her perspective on “The American Dream.”

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South Florida PBS / APT David McCourt travels the country in search of the meaning of the American Dream.

Credits: South Florida PBS. Distributed by American Public Television