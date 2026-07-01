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SHE WAS FIRST

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 1, 2026 at 2:39 PM PDT
Marin Alsop (right) and Soledad O'Brien
South Florida PBS
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APT
Marin Alsop and Soledad O'Brien

Stream the series now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Episode 1 premieres Friday, July 3, 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

"SHE WAS FIRST" is a docuseries that profiles pioneering women who have revolutionized the arts throughout history. Through an intimate look at their creative processes and fearless defiance of societal expectations, the series celebrates the legacies these artists have created, which inspire future generations with their ingenuity, resilience and transformative impact on the cultural landscape.

Hosted by award-winning journalist and documentarian Soledad O’Brien, each episode of SHE WAS FIRST explores their significant achievements, lesser-known work and mentorship roles while offering viewers a rich, multidimensional portrait of trailblazing women.

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Episodes feature writer Jacqueline Woodson, film and television costume designer Ruth E. Carter, chef Cat Cora, conductor Marin Alsop, ballet icon Misty Copeland and actress Sonia Manzano.

SHE WAS FIRST is a docuseries that profiles pioneering women who have revolutionized the arts throughout history. Through an intimate look at their creative processes and fearless defiance of societal expectations, the series celebrates the legacies these artists have created, which inspire future generations with their ingenuity, resilience and transformative impact on the cultural landscape. Hosted by award-winning journalist and documentarian Soledad O’Brien, each episode of SHE WAS FIRST explores their significant achievements, lesser-known work and mentorship roles while offering viewers a rich, multidimensional portrait of trailblazing women. Episodes feature writer Jacqueline Woodson, film and television costume designer Ruth E. Carter, chef Cat Cora, conductor Marin Alsop, ballet icon Misty Copeland and actress Sonia Manzano.

EPISODE GUIDE: The series features six iconic figures whose influence spans ballet, film, television, music, literature, and culinary arts:

Episode 1: Jacqueline Woodson, celebrated author whose storytelling centers community, home, and belonging

Jacqueline Woodson (right) and Soledad O'Brien
South Florida PBS
/
APT
Jacqueline Woodson (right) and Soledad O'Brien

Episode 2: Misty Copeland, the first Black female principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre, reflecting on her historic career and a powerful final performance

Misty Copeland (right) and Soledad O'Brien
South Florida PBS
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APT
Misty Copeland (right) and Soledad O'Brien

Episode 3: Sonia Manzano, the first Latina cast member on Sesame Street, revisiting her Bronx roots and lifelong impact on children’s education

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Sonia Manzano and Soledad O'Brien
South Florida PBS
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APT
Sonia Manzano and Soledad O'Brien

Episode 4: Cat Cora, the first female Iron Chef, whose journey of resilience, mentorship, and wellness extends far beyond the kitchen

Cat Cora (right) and Soledad O'Brien
South Florida PBS
/
APT
Cat Cora (right) and Soledad O'Brien

Episode 5: Marin Alsop, the first woman to lead major orchestras worldwide, mentoring the next generation of conductors

Marin Alsop and Soledad O'Brien
South Florida PBS
/
APT
Marin Alsop and Soledad O'Brien

Episode 6: Ruth E. Carter, the most Oscar-nominated African American woman of all time and legendary costume designer, showcases how her artistry, cultural vision, and imagination brought Afrofuturism to life.

Ruth E. Carter and Soledad O'Brien
South Florida PBS
/
APT
Ruth E. Carter and Soledad O'Brien

Stream On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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