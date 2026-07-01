Stream the series now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Episode 1 premieres Friday, July 3, 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

"SHE WAS FIRST" is a docuseries that profiles pioneering women who have revolutionized the arts throughout history. Through an intimate look at their creative processes and fearless defiance of societal expectations, the series celebrates the legacies these artists have created, which inspire future generations with their ingenuity, resilience and transformative impact on the cultural landscape.

Hosted by award-winning journalist and documentarian Soledad O’Brien, each episode of SHE WAS FIRST explores their significant achievements, lesser-known work and mentorship roles while offering viewers a rich, multidimensional portrait of trailblazing women.

Episodes feature writer Jacqueline Woodson, film and television costume designer Ruth E. Carter, chef Cat Cora, conductor Marin Alsop, ballet icon Misty Copeland and actress Sonia Manzano.

SHE WAS FIRST is a docuseries that profiles pioneering women who have revolutionized the arts throughout history. Through an intimate look at their creative processes and fearless defiance of societal expectations, the series celebrates the legacies these artists have created, which inspire future generations with their ingenuity, resilience and transformative impact on the cultural landscape. Hosted by award-winning journalist and documentarian Soledad O’Brien, each episode of SHE WAS FIRST explores their significant achievements, lesser-known work and mentorship roles while offering viewers a rich, multidimensional portrait of trailblazing women. Episodes feature writer Jacqueline Woodson, film and television costume designer Ruth E. Carter, chef Cat Cora, conductor Marin Alsop, ballet icon Misty Copeland and actress Sonia Manzano.

EPISODE GUIDE: The series features six iconic figures whose influence spans ballet, film, television, music, literature, and culinary arts:

Episode 1: Jacqueline Woodson, celebrated author whose storytelling centers community, home, and belonging

South Florida PBS / APT Jacqueline Woodson (right) and Soledad O'Brien

Episode 2: Misty Copeland, the first Black female principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre, reflecting on her historic career and a powerful final performance

South Florida PBS / APT Misty Copeland (right) and Soledad O'Brien

Episode 3: Sonia Manzano, the first Latina cast member on Sesame Street, revisiting her Bronx roots and lifelong impact on children’s education

South Florida PBS / APT Sonia Manzano and Soledad O'Brien

Episode 4: Cat Cora, the first female Iron Chef, whose journey of resilience, mentorship, and wellness extends far beyond the kitchen

South Florida PBS / APT Cat Cora (right) and Soledad O'Brien

Episode 5: Marin Alsop, the first woman to lead major orchestras worldwide, mentoring the next generation of conductors

South Florida PBS / APT Marin Alsop and Soledad O'Brien

Episode 6: Ruth E. Carter, the most Oscar-nominated African American woman of all time and legendary costume designer, showcases how her artistry, cultural vision, and imagination brought Afrofuturism to life.

South Florida PBS / APT Ruth E. Carter and Soledad O'Brien

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