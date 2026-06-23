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GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Can Pennsylvania's Governor Lead The Dems?

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 23, 2026 at 3:02 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Watch Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with YouTube (not in the KPBS+ app)

On this episode, as the U.S. navigates growing challenges at home and abroad, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro weighs in on Iran, AI, trade, and trust in government. Drawing on his experience in a key swing state, he explains what Democrats need to do to win back voters.

Listen to the podcast: The future of the Democratic party, with Josh Shapiro

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As the U.S. navigates growing challenges at home and abroad, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro weighs in on Iran, AI, trade, and trust in government. Drawing on his experience in a key swing state, he explains what Democrats need to do to win back voters.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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