GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Can Pennsylvania's Governor Lead The Dems?

Watch Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with YouTube (not in the KPBS+ app)

On this episode, as the U.S. navigates growing challenges at home and abroad, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro weighs in on Iran, AI, trade, and trust in government. Drawing on his experience in a key swing state, he explains what Democrats need to do to win back voters.

Listen to the podcast: The future of the Democratic party, with Josh Shapiro

As the U.S. navigates growing challenges at home and abroad, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro weighs in on Iran, AI, trade, and trust in government. Drawing on his experience in a key swing state, he explains what Democrats need to do to win back voters.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television