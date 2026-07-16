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GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Falstaff

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 16, 2026 at 3:20 PM PDT
Christopher Maltman as Ford and Michael Volle in the title role of Verdi's "Falstaff."
Karen Almond / Met Opera
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Christopher Maltman as Ford and Michael Volle in the title role of Verdi's "Falstaff."

Watch Sunday, July 19, 2026 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

Verdi’s Shakespearean comedy features an ensemble cast in Robert Carsen’s staging, with baritone Michael Volle performing in his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff, tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance.

Verdi’s Shakespearean comedy features an ensemble cast in Robert Carsen’s staging, with baritone Michael Volle performing in his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff, tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance.

Michael Volle as Falstaff and Ailyn Pérez as Alice in Verdi's "Falstaff."
Karen Almond / Met Opera
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Thirteen
Michael Volle as Falstaff and Ailyn Pérez as Alice in Verdi's "Falstaff."

Reuniting after their acclaimed turns in the production’s 2019 run are soprano Ailyn Pérez as Alice Ford, soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano as Meg Page, and mezzo-soprano Marie-Nicole Lemieux as Mistress Quickly. Soprano Hera Hyesang Park and tenor Bogdan Volkov are the young couple Nannetta and Fenton, and Maestro Daniele Rustioni conducts. Ryan Speedo Green hosts.

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Jennifer Johnson Cano as Meg, Michael Volle as Falstaff, and Marie-Nicole Lemieux as Mistress Quickly in Verdi's "Falstaff."
Karen Almond / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
Jennifer Johnson Cano as Meg, Michael Volle as Falstaff, and Marie-Nicole Lemieux as Mistress Quickly in Verdi's "Falstaff."

GREAT PERFORMANCES brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a U.S. television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama, and performance documentaries.

A scene from Verdi's "Falstaff" with Michael Volle (center) in the title role.
Karen Almond / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
A scene from Verdi's "Falstaff" with Michael Volle (center) in the title role.

GREAT PERFORMANCES is an award-winning signature PBS series created by The WNET Group and is made possible by all of you.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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