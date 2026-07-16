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Rick Steves Tasty Europe

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 16, 2026 at 2:39 PM PDT
Rick enjoying a meal with guide Roberto Bechi.
Rick Steves
Rick enjoying a meal with guide Roberto Bechi.

Watch Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Aug. 1 at 11:30 a.m. on KPBS TV

In this 30-minute buffet of taste treats, Rick Steves eats his merry way through Europe. One delightful taste at a time, we'll learn how food is a prime ingredient in what defines cultures all across the Continent.

In this 30-minute buffet of taste treats, Rick Steves eats his merry way through Europe. One delightful taste at a time, we'll learn how food is a prime ingredient in what defines cultures all across the Continent.

Join Rick as he slurps seasonal raw herring in Holland and then savors a "zero kilometer," farm-to-table country feast with a noble family in Tuscany. We'll drink some local firewater during the salad course in Bulgaria.

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Producer Simon and cameraman Karel enjoying dinner in the Cinque Terre.
Rick Steves
Producer Simon and cameraman Karel enjoying dinner in the Cinque Terre.

And then we'll enjoy the elegant simplicity of steak tartare and foie gras in the garden of a French château. From dining al fresco in Rome, to joining the locals on a Madrid pub crawl, to learning the secrets of a wine lover's enoteca in Verona, Rick learns that slowing down to truly appreciate what you eat is an essential part of any great travel experience.

The perfect pour.
Rick Steves
The perfect pour.
Paella in Spain
Rick Steves
Paella in Spain

With this special, the welcome's warm, the kitchen's jammin', the table's set…and you are an honored guest. Sure, there are a lot of calories — but they're far from empty, and you'll never forget this progressive feast. Don't miss "Rick Steves' Tasty Europe"!

Giulio preparing Chianina beef at Osteria dell’Acquacheta in Montepulciano.
Rick Steves
Giulio preparing Chianina beef at Osteria dell’Acquacheta in Montepulciano.

About: Rick Steves, America's most respected authority on European travel, empowers Americans to have European trips that are fun, affordable, and culturally broadening. In 1976, he started his business, Rick Steves' Europe, headquartered in Edmonds, Washington, near Seattle. There he produces a best-selling guidebook series, a popular public television show, a weekly public radio show, a syndicated travel column, and free travel information available through his travel center and ricksteves.com. Rick Steves' Europe also runs a successful small-group tour program taking 30,000 travelers to Europe annually.

Sacher torte in Vienna.
Rick Steves
Sacher torte in Vienna.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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