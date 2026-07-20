GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Iran War's Human Cost

Watch Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / YouTube (not in KPBS+)

The guest is Yeganeh Torbati, Iran Correspondent for The New York Times. Iran's regime may have survived the war and gained new leverage abroad, but life inside the country tells a darker story. Torbati joins Ian Bremmer to explain how ordinary Iranians are living with fear, economic crisis, and disappointment after mass protests, brutal repression, and unfulfilled promises of change.

Listen to the podcast: The human cost of Iran's war, with Yeganeh Torbati

Iran’s regime may have survived the war and gained new leverage abroad, but life inside the country tells a darker story. Yeganeh Torbati joins Ian Bremmer to explain how ordinary Iranians are living with fear, economic crisis, and disappointment after mass protests, brutal repression, and unfulfilled promises of change.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television