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The new documentary “Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride” tells the epic story of the famed lion family as they battle for survival in Kenya’s Maasai Mara Reserve. Filmed for over 30 years by the BBC and others and known worldwide, the Marsh Pride is facing its toughest fight yet as conflict between the lions and humans increases. A powerful and often heart-wrenching tale of shifting loyalties, bloody takeovers, complex family dynamics and sheer resilience, the lions’ story is told by those who filmed them, tried to protect them, lived alongside them — and by some who ultimately want them dead.

Explore the story of the Marsh pride of lions as it battles for survival in Kenya’s Maasai Mara Reserve. In a world where lions and humans are increasingly at odds, the film charts the rise and fall of the pride. Featuring archival footage and testimony from those who have filmed the pride and lived alongside it, "Lion" is a powerful tale of shifting loyalties, complex family dynamics and more.

The Marsh Pride became famous worldwide thanks to a series of wildlife films that chronicled the lives of its members for over 30 years. Featured in “Lion” are Simon King and Jonathan Scott, naturalists and filmmakers who first followed the pride in “Big Cat Diary” in 1996 and made the pride’s lions household names. This film combines archival footage and recently shot film showing how the lions now find themselves increasingly at odds with their human neighbors.

The film team returns in 2004, after a devastating water buffalo attack left the Marsh Pride in dire straits, and are overjoyed to see favorite members of the pride, as well as plenty of new lion cubs. Although the team is happy to see such a healthy pride, they worry for one lioness, Bibi, who seems to be struggling on her own with very young cubs.





Buffalo and male lions pose a deadly threat to young cubs, and human settlements are encroaching more and more onto pride territory. The fortunes of the lions depend on the precious space they have left to be able to raise their young. But the lions’ more frequent attacks on increasing numbers of local cattle and subsequent revenge attacks by Maasai herders — including the use of a poison that kills other animals as well — threaten the pride as never before.

A shake-up in leadership radically changes the Marsh Pride. In 2006, the team returns to find that the old leader, Simba, has disappeared. There’s a new king in town, a younger male named Notch. The original females must ally themselves with this new leader, even if it means losing their cubs.

Over the past decades, over half of Africa’s lions have been wiped out, leaving around 20,000 in the wild. Habitat loss and huge population growth increasingly put them in direct confrontation with humans. Today the Marsh Pride remains in its historic territory, though the landscape around the lions has radically changed. The threats to their survival are increasing, as they are for lions across the continent. The future of these noble animals hangs in the balance.

1 of 15 Tatu and Alan, Marsh Pride, Maasai Mara, Kenya Courtesy of © Simon Blakeney

2 of 15 Alan, Marsh Pride, Maasai Mara, Kenya Courtesy of © Simon Blakeney

3 of 15 Marsh Pride, Maasai Mara, Kenya Courtesy of © Simon Blakeney 4 of 15 Red and Tatu, lions Courtesy of © Simon Blakeney 5 of 15 Marsh Pride hunting buffalo, Maasai Mara, Kenya Courtesy of © Simon Blakeney 6 of 15 Lion pride, Maasai Mara, Kenya Courtesy of © Simon Blakeney 7 of 15 Tatu, Marsh Pride, Maasai Mara, Kenya Courtesy of © Simon Blakeney 8 of 15 Bibi on log The Marsh Pride, Maasai Mara, Kenya Courtesy of © Simon Blakeney 9 of 15 Bibi on log The Marsh Pride, Maasai Mara, Kenya Courtesy of © Simon Blakeney 10 of 15 Bibi on log The Marsh Pride, Maasai Mara, Kenya Courtesy of © Simon Blakeney

11 of 15 Bibi, Marsh Pride, Maasai Mara, Kenya Courtesy of © Simon Blakeney 12 of 15 Bibi, Marsh Pride, Maasai Mara, Kenya Courtesy of © Simon Blakeney 13 of 15 Marsh Pride, Maasai Mara, Kenya Courtesy of © Simon Blakeney 14 of 15 Alan and Alanis, The Marsh Pride, Maasai Mara, Kenya Courtesy of © Simon Blakeney 15 of 15 Alan, Marsh Pride, Maasai Mara, Kenya



Courtesy of © Simon Blakeney

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Credits: A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production for PBS and BBC. The director is Pamela Gordon. Executive producers are Jo Shinner and Kirsty Cunningham. Bill Gardner is the executive in charge for PBS. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.