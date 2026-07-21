Tony Bennett: Viva Duets

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"Viva Duets" presents Tony Bennett's classic songs with an international flavor, as he performs some of his greatest hits with a celebrated roster of artists, including Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, Franco De Vita and Vicente Fernández.

Tony Bennett performs duets with a celebrated roster of international artists, including Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, Franco De Vita and Vicente Fernández. Filmed in 2012 during the making of the album, VIVA DUETS includes behind-the-scenes tapings of the performances, including classic songs like “For Once In My Life,” “Return to Me,” “Who Can I Turn To?” and many more.

Filmed in 2012 during the making of the album, "Viva Duets" features behind-the-scenes tapings of the performances in English and Spanish, with artists representing multiple countries and continents.

Tony Bennett is known for recording duets live and "Viva Duets" was no exception, with sessions in Ft. Lauderdale, New York, and in the case of famed Mexican performer Vicente Fernández, on his 400-acre ranch in Guadalajara. All of the tracks are from Bennett’s extensive hit catalog, with the exception of the duet with Fernández, which features an English/Spanish version of the song, "Return To Me," originally recorded by Dean Martin.

Other duets include “Who Can I Turn To?” with Gloria Estefan, “For Once in My Life” with Marc Anthony, “The Good Life” with Franco De Vita, and more.

Additional songs featured are “Are You Havin' Any Fun?” with Dani Martín, “Cold, Cold Heart” with Vicentico, “The Way You Look Tonight” with Thalía, “Don't Get Around Much Anymore” with Miguel Bosé, “Blue Velvet” with Maria Gadú, and “The Best Is Yet To Come” with Chayanne.

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Sony Music Vision is the distributor.