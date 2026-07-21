Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2. The film chronicles the unrecognized history of jazz in Pittsburgh

"We Knew What We Had: The Greatest Jazz Story Never Told" chronicles the unrecognized history of jazz in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The hour-long documentary features the talents of international jazz legends George Benson, Ahmad Jamal, Stanley Turrentine, Billy Eckstine, Kenny Clarke, Art Blakey, Billy Strayhorn and Mary Lou Williams—all Pittsburghers.

Your web browser is not supported The film chronicles the unrecognized history of jazz in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The hour-long documentary features the talents of international jazz legends George Benson, Ahmad Jamal, Stanley Turrentine, Billy Eckstine, Kenny Clarke, Art Blakey, Billy Strayhorn and Mary Lou Williams—all Pittsburghers.

Using archival footage and photos, it also sheds light on the social conditions and historical events that conspired to make Pittsburgh one of the world's leading contributors to the legacy of jazz music.

Courtesy of WQED / APT Earl Hines, universally known as Earl "Fatha" Hines, was an American jazz pianist and bandleader.

Courtesy of WQED / APT Stanley William Turrentine was an American jazz tenor saxophonist.

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Courtesy of WQED / APT Raymond Matthews Brown was an African American jazz double bassist known for extensive work with Oscar Peterson and Ella Fitzgerald.

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