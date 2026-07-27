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GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: I Puritani

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 27, 2026 at 10:31 AM PDT
Eve Gigliotti as Enrichetta and Lawrence Brownlee as Arturo in Bellini's "I Puritani."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
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Eve Gigliotti as Enrichetta and Lawrence Brownlee as Arturo in Bellini's "I Puritani."

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026 at 2 p.m. on KPBS

Charles Edwards makes his company directorial debut in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "I Puritani" after many successes as a set designer, while soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee star as Elvira and Arturo, brought together by love and torn apart by the political rifts of the English Civil War.

Charles Edwards makes his company directorial debut after many successes as a set designer, while soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee star as Elvira and Arturo, brought together by love and torn apart by the political rifts of the English Civil War. Marco Armiliato conducts with baritone Artur Ruciński.

Marco Armiliato conducts with baritone Artur Ruciński as Riccardo and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn portraying Elvira’s sympathetic uncle, Giorgio.

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David Pittsinger as Gualtiero and Christian Van Horn as Giorgio in a scene from Bellini's "I Puritani."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
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Thirteen
David Pittsinger as Gualtiero and Christian Van Horn as Giorgio in a scene from Bellini's "I Puritani."
Lisette Oropesa as Elvira in a scene from Bellini's "I Puritani."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
Lisette Oropesa as Elvira in a scene from Bellini's "I Puritani."

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Lisette Oropesa as Elvira in Bellini's "I Puritani."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
Lisette Oropesa as Elvira in Bellini's "I Puritani."

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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