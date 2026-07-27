Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026 at 2 p.m. on KPBS

Charles Edwards makes his company directorial debut in GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "I Puritani" after many successes as a set designer, while soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee star as Elvira and Arturo, brought together by love and torn apart by the political rifts of the English Civil War.

Charles Edwards makes his company directorial debut after many successes as a set designer, while soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee star as Elvira and Arturo, brought together by love and torn apart by the political rifts of the English Civil War. Marco Armiliato conducts with baritone Artur Ruciński.

Marco Armiliato conducts with baritone Artur Ruciński as Riccardo and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn portraying Elvira’s sympathetic uncle, Giorgio.

Ken Howard / Met Opera / Thirteen David Pittsinger as Gualtiero and Christian Van Horn as Giorgio in a scene from Bellini's "I Puritani."

Ken Howard / Met Opera / Thirteen Lisette Oropesa as Elvira in a scene from Bellini's "I Puritani."

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.