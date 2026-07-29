NATURE: BIG LITTLE JOURNEYS: Survival

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In Taiwan, a Formosan pangolin travels through a land of giants to find a mate in a protected forest, while in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, a family of golden-headed lion tamarins journey from the edge of their world into a land of plenty on BIG LITTLE JOURNEYS "Survival."

In Taiwan, a Formosan pangolin travels through a land of giants to find a mate in a protected forest. The lonely male encounters dangerous and strange characters along the way, from a cobra to a Formosan moon bear. In Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, a family of golden-headed lion tamarins, searching for food, journey to a land of plenty and face an ocelot and a monkey-eating harpy eagle in their path.

About The Series: Small animals must sometimes make epic journeys to find a home or a mate. While the distances may not seem monumental to us, grasses appear like skyscrapers and raindrops fall as big as cars to these little creatures. On NATURE: BIG LITTLE JOURNEYS, meet six heroic, tiny travelers – a turtle, a bushbaby, a pangolin, a lion tamarin, a water vole and a chameleon – risking it all to complete big journeys against the odds. Working with scientists and conservationists around the world and using the latest camera technology, this series captures insights into the lives of the small but mighty. Each episode explores the journeys of two distinctive little animals. NATURE on Facebook + Instagram

A monkey-eating Harpy Eagle, 15 times the weight of a Lion Tamarin, circles a tamarin family. With nightfall fast approaching, the family can't turn back...they must find a way to cross an open road to escape.

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Paul Williams / © BBC NHU / PBS In Taiwan, a Formosan pangolin travels through a land of giants to find a mate in a protected forest.

As one of the most watched documentary film series on public television, NATURE delivers the best in original natural history films to audiences nationwide.

Joseph Shepherdson / © BBC NHU / PBS A Golden-headed Lion tamarin in the Atlantic Rainforest, Brazil. Only 12% of the Atlantic Forest survives and what remains is severely fragmented. Scientists use radio collars to follow the journeys of these endangered primates to discover how they are able to survive and how best to protect them.

NATURE is an award-winning signature PBS series created by The WNET Group and is made possible by all of you!