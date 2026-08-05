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NATURE: BIG LITTLE JOURNEYS: Bloodlines

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 22, 2024 at 10:53 AM PST
Water vole in Cairngorms, Scotland. This female is surveying her territory from one of the many entrances to her burrow. Water voles excavate a network of tunnels and chambers in soft soil, using their strong, enamel-coated incisor teeth and sharp claws.
Joseph Shepherdson / © BBC NHU
/
PBS
Water vole in Cairngorms, Scotland. This female is surveying her territory from one of the many entrances to her burrow. Water voles excavate a network of tunnels and chambers in soft soil, using their strong, enamel-coated incisor teeth and sharp claws.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+/ Watch Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Encore Sunday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

In Madagascar, a match-stick sized chameleon goes on an epic journey to find a mate and lay eggs before it’s too late. A water vole in the Scottish Highlands swims a lake, climbs a waterfall and scales a mountain to find a place to raise her pups on BIG LITTLE JOURNEYS "Bloodlines."

In Madagascar’s Kirindy Forest, a matchstick-sized chameleon goes on an epic journey through high trees and ground floors to find a mate and lay eggs before it’s too late. A water vole in the Scottish Highlands swims a lake, climbs a waterfall and scales a mountain also to find a suitor and a place to raise her pups.

About The Series: Small animals must sometimes make epic journeys to find a home or a mate. While the distances may not seem monumental to us, grasses appear like skyscrapers and raindrops fall as big as cars to these little creatures.

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On NATURE: BIG LITTLE JOURNEYS, meet six heroic, tiny travelers – a turtle, a bushbaby, a pangolin, a lion tamarin, a water vole and a chameleon – risking it all to complete big journeys against the odds. Working with scientists and conservationists around the world and using the latest camera technology, this series captures insights into the lives of the small but mighty. Each episode explores the journeys of two distinctive little animals.

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On her quest for a new home, the water vole encounters a body of water. In the cold waters beneath her, monsters lurk.

Watch On Your Schedule: BIG LITTLE JOURNEYS "Bloodlines" is available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

A female chameleon draws the attention of two males. They must battle it out to prove their worth to her.

NATURE is an award-winning signature PBS series created by The WNET Group and is made possible by all of you!

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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