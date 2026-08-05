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NOVA: Secrets of the Forest

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 10, 2025 at 4:04 PM PDT
Restoration Ecologist Rebecca Cole with film crew (Jamie Lochhead and Julian Schwanitz) in rainforest on Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica.
Courtesy of Vivien Cumming, Windfall Films
/
PBS
Restoration Ecologist Rebecca Cole with film crew (Jamie Lochhead and Julian Schwanitz) in rainforest on Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Can forests help cool the planet? On this episode, follow scientists working in spectacular forest landscapes in Costa Rica, Brazil, Australia, and beyond as they try to untangle complex networks of trees, fungi, and creatures large and small – all in a quest to tackle the twin threats of climate change and species extinction.

Can forests help cool the planet? Follow scientists through spectacular landscapes as they study complex networks of trees, fungi, and creatures large and small – all in a quest to tackle the twin threats of climate change and species extinction.

Watch On Your Schedule: NOVA "Secrets of the Forest" is available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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About The Series: NOVA brings you stories from the frontlines of science and engineering, answering the big questions of today and tomorrow, from how our ancestors lived, to whether parallel universes exist, to how technology will transform our lives. Visit the official website to watch full-length documentaries, or explore our world through short-form video, on our digital publication NOVA Next.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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