ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Idaho Botanical Garden - Hour 2
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Aug. 10, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
Watch breathtaking appraisals at Idaho Botanical Garden, including Idaho State gems & gold nuggets, ca. 1905, 1935 Gum Inc. Mickey Mouse cards, and 1826 portraits attributed to the Guilford County Limner. Which is a $20,000 to $40,000 find?
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