Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Aug. 10, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Check out John Nye's appraisal of a New Hampshire federal chest of drawers, ca. 1800, in "Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2."

Watch breathtaking appraisals at Idaho Botanical Garden, including Idaho State gems & gold nuggets, ca. 1905, 1935 Gum Inc. Mickey Mouse cards, and 1826 portraits attributed to the Guilford County Limner. Which is a $20,000 to $40,000 find?

Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS Peter Planes (left) appraises a French musical pocket watch, ca. 1830, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

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Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS Joel Bohy (left) appraises a WWII WAVES pilot group, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS Aaron Bastian (left) appraises a 1906 Maxfield Parrish oil with letter, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

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