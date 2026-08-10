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ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Idaho Botanical Garden - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM PDT
Jeff Shrader appraises WWII Japanese internment camp art, in Boise, Idaho. ​​
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Jeff Shrader appraises WWII Japanese internment camp art, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Aug. 10, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Check out John Nye's appraisal of a New Hampshire federal chest of drawers, ca. 1800, in "Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2."

Watch breathtaking appraisals at Idaho Botanical Garden, including Idaho State gems & gold nuggets, ca. 1905, 1935 Gum Inc. Mickey Mouse cards, and 1826 portraits attributed to the Guilford County Limner. Which is a $20,000 to $40,000 find?

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Peter Planes (left) appraises a French musical pocket watch, ca. 1830, in Boise, Idaho
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Peter Planes (left) appraises a French musical pocket watch, ca. 1830, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

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Joel Bohy (left) appraises a WWII WAVES pilot group, in Boise, Idaho
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Joel Bohy (left) appraises a WWII WAVES pilot group, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
Aaron Bastian (left) appraises a 1906 Maxfield Parrish oil with letter, in Boise, Idaho
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Aaron Bastian (left) appraises a 1906 Maxfield Parrish oil with letter, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

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Meredith Meuwly (right) appraises George Sosnak baseballs & Hank Aaron-signed photo, in Boise, Idaho
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Meredith Meuwly (right) appraises George Sosnak baseballs & Hank Aaron-signed photo, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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