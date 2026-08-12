GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: How Brexit changed the UK and what's next?

Watch Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / YouTube (not in KPBS+ app)

A decade after Britain voted to leave the European Union, the country's politics remain as unsettled as ever. The UK has cycled through seven prime ministers, economic growth has lagged expectations, and Nigel Farage has once again become one of the country's most influential political figures.

On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with former UK cabinet minister Rory Stewart to examine what Brexit got right, where it fell short, and how it continues to reshape Britain's politics. Stewart explains why the promises of a more prosperous, independent Britain collided with a world defined by tariffs, geopolitical rivalry, and the return of great-power competition.

Listen to the Podcast: The UK a decade after Brexit, with Rory Stewart

Ten years after Brexit, former UK cabinet minister Rory Stewart joins Ian Bremmer to assess its legacy, Nigel Farage's resurgence, Britain's revolving door of prime ministers, and whether the UK is entering a new political era.

They also discuss Farage's remarkable political comeback—and the financial scandal now threatening his anti-establishment brand—why Britain's political center has struggled to regain voters' trust, and whether a new generation of leaders can break the cycle of instability.

Finally, Stewart explores how Brexit and Donald Trump's return to the White House are forcing Britain and other US allies to rethink their place in the world, raising a larger question: Is the West entering a new political era?

About The Series + Host: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics. GZERO Media on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television