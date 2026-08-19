Catching Giants

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Following the 40% decline of our planet's tallest animal, one South African scientist is undertaking the expedition of a lifetime — to safely GPS-collar 20 giraffes, in one of the most ambitious conservation projects ever attempted — in order to preserve giraffe genetics before they succumb to a looming, silent extinction.

Following the 40% decline of our planet's tallest animal, one South African scientist is undertaking the expedition of a lifetime — to safely GPS-collar 20 giraffes, in one of the most ambitious conservation projects ever attempted — in order to preserve giraffe genetics before they succumb to a looming, silent extinction.

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