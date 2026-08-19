Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Catching Giants

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 19, 2026 at 10:36 AM PDT
One South African scientist is undertaking the expedition of a lifetime — to safely GPS-collar 20 giraffes, in one of the most ambitious conservation projects ever attempted.
Ashley Scott Davison
One South African scientist is undertaking the expedition of a lifetime — to safely GPS-collar 20 giraffes, in one of the most ambitious conservation projects ever attempted.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Following the 40% decline of our planet's tallest animal, one South African scientist is undertaking the expedition of a lifetime — to safely GPS-collar 20 giraffes, in one of the most ambitious conservation projects ever attempted — in order to preserve giraffe genetics before they succumb to a looming, silent extinction.

Following the 40% decline of our planet's tallest animal, one South African scientist is undertaking the expedition of a lifetime — to safely GPS-collar 20 giraffes, in one of the most ambitious conservation projects ever attempted — in order to preserve giraffe genetics before they succumb to a looming, silent extinction.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News