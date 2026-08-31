Hundreds of pets adopted on Clear the Shelters Day

More than 300 pets were adopted at the San Diego Humane Society this weekend during Clear the Shelters Day, in which all adoption fees were waived.

Some 323 animals were adopted Saturday at campuses in San Diego, El Cajon, Escondido and Oceanside, including dogs puppies, cats, kittens, rabbits, chinchillas, Guinea pigs, birds, fowl, reptiles and rodents, according to Nina Thompson of the SDHS.

The SDHS still has more than 1,600 pets in its care, according to Thompson.

"Adopting from San Diego Humane Society is a compassionate and cost- effective way to welcome a pet into the family," Thompson said. "Every adopted pet is spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated."

Prospective adopters can view all available animals at sdhumane.org/adopt.

San Diego Humane Society A blue-eyed husky is leashed by its new family in this undated photo. San Diego Humane Society A thank you sign reflects the San Diego Humane Society's gratitude for all arrivals in this undated photo.

"With an average of 80 animals entering every day, San Diego Humane Society ... urgently needs adopters to help make room for pets who need shelter, care and a second chance," Thompson said. "Adding to the challenges this year, the average length of stay for a dog is 59 days, up 28% from last year."

The SDHS is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all four of its campuses.

"Every adoption creates space for another animal who may have nowhere else to go," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the SDHS. "Our shelters are caring for a remarkable number of animals. If you have been considering adoption, now is the time to meet your new best friend and help us open space for an animal who needs us next," Weitzman added.