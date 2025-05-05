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THE REAL WILD WEST

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 5, 2025 at 11:34 AM PDT
Black cowboy reenactor at Mescal Movie set in Arizona.
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Black cowboy reenactor at Mescal Movie set in Arizona.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Premieres Tuesdays, Sept. 1 - 29, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Thursdays Sept. 3 - 24 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

THE REAL WILD WEST is a four-part series revealing the unknown history of America's Wild West. Beyond gunslingers and lawmen, we meet the diverse pioneers who shaped the country, including Black and Hispanic cowboys, female homesteaders, immigrants, and tribal leaders.

THE REAL WILD WEST is a four-part series revealing the unknown history of America's Wild West. Beyond gunslingers and lawmen, we meet the diverse pioneers who shaped the country, including Black and Hispanic cowboys, female homesteaders, immigrants, and tribal leaders.

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EPISODE GUIDE:

Crow Dancer
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Crow Dancer

Episode 1 "Into the Wild" - Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2. Young historians, guides and descendants tell the untold stories of the Wild West, including the rich and overlooked history of the Native Americans who were there long before the “west was won,” the Lewis and Clark expedition guided by 16-year-old Sacagawea, and the trickle of frontiersmen that becomes a flood of settlers seeking furs, gold, a free homestead, and a new start in a new land.

Ora Marek-Martinez performs indigenous Navajo ritual at the Confluence, Grand Canyon.
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Ora Marek-Martinez performs indigenous Navajo ritual at the Confluence, Grand Canyon.

Episode 2 "Wars for the West" - Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2. Manifest Destiny. The U.S. provokes a war with Mexico, taking California and much of the Southwest. The United States is forged in wars and now stretches coast to coast. The next great flashpoint isn’t about land, but slavery, with abolitionists fighting to stop its spread to the new territories, leading to the Civil War.

Buffalo Soldiers
Curiosity Stream
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Buffalo Soldiers

Once over, the full power of the U.S. military turns to the western frontier where newly freed Black cowboys and buffalo soldiers find purpose in the West. Meanwhile, the U.S. government violently forces Native American tribes onto reservations.

Buffalo Soldiers on procession at Nicodemus, Kansas.
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Buffalo Soldiers on procession at Nicodemus, Kansas.

Episode 3 "Boom and Bust" - Thursday, Sept 17 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 +
Encore Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The new West is a land of unprecedented opportunity. In less than a century, millions of prospectors rush to gold fields. Boomtowns appear overnight and a transcontinental railroad, built through mountains of solid granite, allows travelers to cross the country in only seven days. It is a century of ambition, greed, fame, and fortune as well as economic engines and technological marvels that change the country and the world.

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Fur trapper Doc Ivory of the American Mountain Men
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Fur trapper Doc Ivory of the American Mountain Men

Episode 4 "Mayhem and Myth" - Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Encore Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Wild West is born out of the desperation following the Civil War. Outlaws rampage and rob while lawmen become legends. It’s a time drenched in boozin’, gamblin’ and womanizing. Although the mountain man, outlaw, lawman, Native American, and cowboy seem like eternal archetypes, the famed Wild West looked a lot different than what we see in movies.

Bass Reeves was a former slave and deputy U.S. marshal who worked in the Indian Territory for 32 years.
Curiosity Stream Inc.
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Bass Reeves was a former slave and deputy U.S. marshal who worked in the Indian Territory for 32 years.

The man responsible? Buffalo Bill and his Wild West Show create the myths of the West, and Hollywood begins turning facts into fiction.

Son of Omak Suicide Horse Racer
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Son of Omak Suicide Horse Racer

Credits: Curiosity Stream Inc. Distributed by American Public Television

The ceremonial 17.6-karat gold final spike driven by Leland Stanford to join the rails of the first transcontinental railroad across the U.S.
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The ceremonial 17.6-karat gold final spike driven by Leland Stanford to join the rails of the first transcontinental railroad across the U.S.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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