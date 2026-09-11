Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV.

In October 2021, Hollywood legend John Williams made his conducting debut with the internationally renowned Berliner Philharmoniker. Filmed live at the Berlin Philharmonie, "John Williams: The Berlin Concert" captures this magical performance of his music.

Your web browser is not supported In October 2021, Hollywood legend John Williams made his conducting debut with the internationally renowned Berliner Philharmoniker. Filmed live at the Berlin Philharmonie, "John Williams: The Berlin Concert" captures this magical performance of his music.

After opening with the "Olympic Fanfare and Theme," Williams and the Berlin players perform a wide-ranging selection of music from some of his best-known film scores. From the futuristic sounds of "Close Encounters" to the instantly evocative opening notes of "Hedwig's Theme" from the Harry Potter movies, to musical excerpts from "Jurassic Park," "Superman," and the "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" series, there's something for everyone.

Monika Rittershaus / APT Hollywood legend John Williams made his conducting debut with the internationally renowned Berliner Philharmoniker.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credit: C Major Entertainment. Distributed by APT