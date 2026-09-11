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LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Sabrosas Latin Orchestra

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 2, 2024 at 1:41 PM PDT
Sabrosas Latin Orchestra
Sabrosas Latin Orchestra

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

This episode features the Sabrosas Latin Orchestra, San Diego's first all-female salsa band! The talented musicians of Sabrosas infuse high energy into a variety of Latin styles including salsa, cumbia, and cha cha.

In tonight’s episode, Sabrosas Latin Orchestra, San Diego’s first all-female salsa band! The talented musicians of Sabrosas infuse high energy into a variety of Latin styles including salsa, cumbia, and cha cha. Featuring songs, “1?”, “2”, “3”, “4” and more.

Song List:

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  1. Elegua
  2. Rebelion
  3. Mama Guela                              
  4. Mi Tierra
  5. Llego La Banda
  6. Quimbara
  7. Escucha El Ritmo                        
  8. Hello 
  9. Nunca es Suficiente 
  10. Moliendo Cafe
  11. Me Alborotas                                
  12. Bamboleo
  13. Cali Pachanguero                        
  14. Pica Pica
  15. Hotel California                    
  16. Pa Gozar
  17. I Like  It Like That
  18. Toro Mata 
  19. La Vida es un Carnaval
  20. Lloraras
  21. Vivir mi Vida

Sabrosas Latin Orchestra is on Facebook and Instagram

About The Series: 2024 marked the 50th anniversary of The Belly Up in Solana Beach and KPBS is excited to present a brand-new season of concerts recorded live at the club. LIVE AT THE BELLY UP Season 9 launches with five new episodes featuring all the excitement of sold-out live concerts from the comfort of your own home. This season we feature Jack Tempchin, Tim Flannery & The Lunatic Fringe, Aviator Stash, The Charities, and Sabrosas Latin Orchestra, who all showcase a wide variety of musical styles from Americana to Rock, Soul, Salsa and more.

About the Venue: San Diego has long been known as a hotbed of great musical talent. What's more, San Diego is home to one of the best music venues on the West Coast. Since 1974, the Belly Up has been featuring great local bands from their stage, including Thievery Corporation, Ziggy Marley, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and more. Instagram / Facebook

About Production Team: A co-production between The Belly Up and Tim Powell. The Belly Up opened in Solana Beach, California, in 1974 with only a couple of mics and no stage. Over the years it became a frequent stop for legends like John Lee Hooker, Etta James, and BB King. Tim Powell is an internationally recognized, Emmy award-winning filmmaker, and professor at the SDSU School of Television Theatre and Film. He produces the concert series LIVE AT THE BELLY UP working with his advanced students as his crew.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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