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ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Dallas - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM PST
Joyce Kosofsky (right) appraises an 1830 “The Book of Mormon” first printing, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Dallas, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
By Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
GBH
Joyce Kosofsky (right) appraises an 1830 “The Book of Mormon” first printing, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Dallas, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Sept. 14, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds.

Take a look at David Rago's appraisal of George Ohr pottery, ca. 1900, in "Vintage Dallas, Hour 2."

Discover delightful Dallas treasures, including an 1830 first printing of "The Book of Mormon," Dallas memorabilia & Tennessee sampler, and a Ruth, Mantle & Maris-signed baseball. Which Dallas discovery's top value doubled to $100,000?

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Sean Delaney (right) appraises an English Victorian wall clock, ca. 1870, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Dallas, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
By Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
GBH
Sean Delaney (right) appraises an English Victorian wall clock, ca. 1870, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Dallas, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

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Karen Keane (left) appraises an Egyptian Revival Folk Art table, ca. 1925, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Dallas, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
GBH
Karen Keane (left) appraises an Egyptian Revival Folk Art table, ca. 1925, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Dallas, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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