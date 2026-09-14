Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Sept. 14, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds.

Take a look at David Rago's appraisal of George Ohr pottery, ca. 1900, in "Vintage Dallas, Hour 2."

Discover delightful Dallas treasures, including an 1830 first printing of "The Book of Mormon," Dallas memorabilia & Tennessee sampler, and a Ruth, Mantle & Maris-signed baseball. Which Dallas discovery's top value doubled to $100,000?

By Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / GBH Sean Delaney (right) appraises an English Victorian wall clock, ca. 1870, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Dallas, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

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Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / GBH Karen Keane (left) appraises an Egyptian Revival Folk Art table, ca. 1925, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Dallas, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

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