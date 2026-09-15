NOVA: Stone Age Masterpiece

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Deep in the gorges of southern France lies the Chauvet Cave, an archaeological treasure hidden from the world for millennia. Sealed by a rockfall 20,000 years ago, and rediscovered in 1994, it protects some of the world's oldest and best-preserved Stone Age art, including depictions of lions, mammoths, and rhinos that still vibrate with life.

Take an exclusive journey into a spectacular cave, hidden for millennia. Discover well-preserved Stone Age art of lions and mammoths, and see how scientists are unlocking the secrets of these masterpieces of early human creativity.

Join a team of scientists as they unlock the secret history of the cave, from giant bears that prowled through it to mysterious large fires that illuminated it. Watch as they uncover how these early humans created carefully planned compositions on the walls, upending our traditional understanding of art history and connecting us intimately to the dawn of human creativity.

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