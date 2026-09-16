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"Made in The West" examines a tradition of creating objects designed not merely to be admired, but to be used, valued and passed down for generations. These are functional works of art that people can sit on, drink from or wear, all influenced by the landscapes, wildlife, materials and culture of the West.

In a world of fast fashion and fast furniture, functional art invites us to slow down and appreciate the details. This is art you can sit on, drink out of, or wear on your feet. It reflects the natural surroundings, and nowhere is this clearer than in the American West. Many of today's master artisans are aging out of the craft, and the path to preserve this uniquely American art form is at stake.

At a time of fast fashion and fast furniture, "Made in The West" invites viewers to slow down and appreciate the patience, skill and attention to detail behind something made by hand. Through intimate portraits of contemporary craftspeople, the film reveals how practical objects become enduring works of art.

The film also celebrates the impact of Indigenous artists and influential figures of the past who helped define the Western aesthetic, including William F. Cody as Buffalo Bill and designer Thomas Molesworth. Their influence can still be seen in the materials, imagery and traditions embraced by Western artisans today.

Nashville PBS and Wyoming PBS / PBS Moose Antler Chair featured on "Made in The West"

But the future of this uniquely American art form is uncertain. As master artisans grow older, questions remain about whether their knowledge, techniques and creative legacies will be preserved, and who will carry them forward. "Made in The West" encourages future generations of artisans to explore the pride that comes from skilled handiwork and the fulfillment of creating something lasting with their own hands.

"The American West isn't just a place I sing about — it's in my bones,” said country music icon Tanya Tucker. "Narrating 'Made in the West' let me celebrate the artisans who are keeping that spirit alive with their own two hands, and I'm proud to have been part of telling their story."

Nashville PBS and Wyoming PBS / PBS Metal Piece as featured on "Made in The West"

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Nashville PBS and Wyoming PBS / PBS Wooden Deer as featured on "Made in The West"

Credits: a coproduction of Nashville PBS and Wyoming PBS in association with PBS and with Tanya Tucker as narrator. The film was made possible by Carlene Lebous, Thomas and Elizabeth Grainger, Naoma Tate, AllianceBernstein, Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, Carolyn and Scott Heppel, PacifiCorp Foundation (aka Rocky Mountain Power Foundation), and First Horizon Foundation.