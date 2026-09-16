NOVA: The Battle to Breathe

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Once a death sentence, cystic fibrosis now has a life-saving treatment. Follow the decades-long scientific quest, fueled by desperate parents, that led to this revolutionary breakthrough.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: Produced and directed by Catherine Gale. Edited by Cathy Houlihan, Bruce Law.

BASED IN PART ON: Breath From Salt: A Deadly Genetic Disease, a New Era in Science, and the Patients and Families Who Changed Medicine Forever. by Bijal P. Trivedi

