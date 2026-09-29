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MAIGRET ON MASTERPIECE: Season 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 29, 2026 at 11:40 AM PDT
Shown L-R: Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright), Berthe Janvier (Shaniqua Okwok), Karim Lapointe (Reda Elazouar)
Photographer: Gabor Kotschy. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
Shown L-R: Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright), Berthe Janvier (Shaniqua Okwok), Karim Lapointe (Reda Elazouar)

Premieres Sundays, Oct. 18 - Nov. 22, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ and Season 1 is available to stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

Feeling responsible for a young woman's death, Maigret investigates her past. But being unable to move on from it, Maigret ends up putting himself directly in the path of people who will do anything to keep the truth hidden.

Torn between career and personal life, Maigret faces a battle on all fronts.

EPISODE GUIDE:

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Episode 1: “The Hanged Man” – Part 1” airs Sunday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Feeling responsible for a young woman's death, Maigret investigates her past. But being unable to move on from it, Maigret ends up putting himself directly in the path of people who will do anything to keep the truth hidden.

Shown: Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright) on MAIGRET On MASTERPIECE Season 2.
Gabor Kotschy / Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
Shown: Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright) on MAIGRET On MASTERPIECE Season 2.

Episode 2: “The Hanged Man – Part 2” airs Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - With an injury and his investigation shut down, Maigret and his team continue investigating Adeline’s past from his apartment. When they uncover she was only the latest of three violent deaths, Maigret must decide whether to destroy two more lives.

Shown L-R: Andrea Lucas (Kerrie Hayes), Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright)
Photographer: Gabor Kotschy. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
Shown L-R: Andrea Lucas (Kerrie Hayes), Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright)

Episode 3: “Maigret’s Revolver – Part 1” airs Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Maigret investigates the drowning of a young woman, he is assigned another high-profile case: the disappearance of a congressman. To make matters worse, Guichard replaces Lucas with the inexperienced Bonfils, complicating Maigret's investigation.

MASTERPIECE Maigret, Season 2 “Maigret’s Revolver” – Part 1 Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 9/8c on PBS As Maigret investigates the drowning death of a young woman, he is assigned another high-profile case: the disappearance of a Congressman. His job is made harder when Guichard transfers the reliable Lucas and replaces her with the inexperienced Bonfils. Maigret then discovers that the Congressman’s disappearance is far closer to home than he would like. Shown L-R: George Bonfils (Alex Bhat), Karim Lapointe (Reda Elazouar) Shown L-R: George Bonfils (Alex Bhat), Karim Lapointe (Reda Elazouar) CreditCsaba Aknay / Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE
Photographer: Csaba Aknay. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
MASTERPIECE Maigret, Season 2 “Maigret’s Revolver” – Part 1 Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 9/8c on PBS As Maigret investigates the drowning death of a young woman, he is assigned another high-profile case: the disappearance of a Congressman. His job is made harder when Guichard transfers the reliable Lucas and replaces her with the inexperienced Bonfils. Maigret then discovers that the Congressman’s disappearance is far closer to home than he would like. Shown L-R: George Bonfils (Alex Bhat), Karim Lapointe (Reda Elazouar)







Shown L-R: George Bonfils (Alex Bhat), Karim Lapointe (Reda Elazouar)

CreditCsaba Aknay / Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE

Episode 4: “Maigret’s Revolver – Part 2” airs Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Following the arrest of Delteil's killer, Maigret and his team close in on Olga Borysenko's murderer. However, the investigation lands Maigret in more danger than anticipated, making a powerful enemy who has already outmaneuvered him once before.

Shown L-R: Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright), Louise Maigret (Stefanie Martini)
Photographer: Gabor Kotschy. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
Shown L-R: Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright), Louise Maigret (Stefanie Martini)

Episode 5: “The Yellow Dog – Part 1” airs Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - After a wealthy businessman is killed, Guichard assigns the case to Maigret, who realizes the key lies in a case from 15 years ago. Maigret must trust his instincts, despite pressure from superiors and his own team, to find the real killer.

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Huw Novelli as Leon Baros in a scene from MASTERPIECE: MAIGRET ON MASTERPIECE (Season 2)
Photographer: Gabor Kotschy. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
Huw Novelli as Leon Baros in a scene from MASTERPIECE: MAIGRET ON MASTERPIECE (Season 2)

Episode 6: “The Yellow Dog – Part 2” - airs Sunday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Facing suspicion from his superiors and team, and with his reputation on the line, Maigret takes drastic measures after a detective is shot. The case forces Maigret and Louise to make a painful choice.

Shown: Berthe Janvier (Shaniqua Okwok)
For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
Shown: Berthe Janvier (Shaniqua Okwok)

WATCH ON YOUR SCHEDULE: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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