Premieres Sundays, Oct. 18 - Nov. 22, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ and Season 1 is available to stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

Feeling responsible for a young woman's death, Maigret investigates her past. But being unable to move on from it, Maigret ends up putting himself directly in the path of people who will do anything to keep the truth hidden.

Torn between career and personal life, Maigret faces a battle on all fronts.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Hanged Man” – Part 1” airs Sunday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Feeling responsible for a young woman's death, Maigret investigates her past. But being unable to move on from it, Maigret ends up putting himself directly in the path of people who will do anything to keep the truth hidden.

Gabor Kotschy / Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS Shown: Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright) on MAIGRET On MASTERPIECE Season 2.

Episode 2: “The Hanged Man – Part 2” airs Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - With an injury and his investigation shut down, Maigret and his team continue investigating Adeline’s past from his apartment. When they uncover she was only the latest of three violent deaths, Maigret must decide whether to destroy two more lives.

Photographer: Gabor Kotschy. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS Shown L-R: Andrea Lucas (Kerrie Hayes), Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright)

Episode 3: “Maigret’s Revolver – Part 1” airs Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Maigret investigates the drowning of a young woman, he is assigned another high-profile case: the disappearance of a congressman. To make matters worse, Guichard replaces Lucas with the inexperienced Bonfils, complicating Maigret's investigation.

Photographer: Csaba Aknay. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS MASTERPIECE Maigret, Season 2 “Maigret’s Revolver” – Part 1 Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 9/8c on PBS As Maigret investigates the drowning death of a young woman, he is assigned another high-profile case: the disappearance of a Congressman. His job is made harder when Guichard transfers the reliable Lucas and replaces her with the inexperienced Bonfils. Maigret then discovers that the Congressman’s disappearance is far closer to home than he would like. Shown L-R: George Bonfils (Alex Bhat), Karim Lapointe (Reda Elazouar)















Shown L-R: George Bonfils (Alex Bhat), Karim Lapointe (Reda Elazouar)



CreditCsaba Aknay / Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE



Episode 4: “Maigret’s Revolver – Part 2” airs Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Following the arrest of Delteil's killer, Maigret and his team close in on Olga Borysenko's murderer. However, the investigation lands Maigret in more danger than anticipated, making a powerful enemy who has already outmaneuvered him once before.

Photographer: Gabor Kotschy. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS Shown L-R: Jules Maigret (Benjamin Wainwright), Louise Maigret (Stefanie Martini)

Episode 5: “The Yellow Dog – Part 1” airs Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - After a wealthy businessman is killed, Guichard assigns the case to Maigret, who realizes the key lies in a case from 15 years ago. Maigret must trust his instincts, despite pressure from superiors and his own team, to find the real killer.

Photographer: Gabor Kotschy. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS Huw Novelli as Leon Baros in a scene from MASTERPIECE: MAIGRET ON MASTERPIECE (Season 2)

Episode 6: “The Yellow Dog – Part 2” - airs Sunday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Facing suspicion from his superiors and team, and with his reputation on the line, Maigret takes drastic measures after a detective is shot. The case forces Maigret and Louise to make a painful choice.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS Shown: Berthe Janvier (Shaniqua Okwok)

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