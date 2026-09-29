MAIGRET ON MASTERPIECE: Season 2
Premieres Sundays, Oct. 18 - Nov. 22, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ and Season 1 is available to stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+
Feeling responsible for a young woman's death, Maigret investigates her past. But being unable to move on from it, Maigret ends up putting himself directly in the path of people who will do anything to keep the truth hidden.
EPISODE GUIDE:
Episode 1: “The Hanged Man” – Part 1” airs Sunday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Feeling responsible for a young woman's death, Maigret investigates her past. But being unable to move on from it, Maigret ends up putting himself directly in the path of people who will do anything to keep the truth hidden.
Episode 2: “The Hanged Man – Part 2” airs Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - With an injury and his investigation shut down, Maigret and his team continue investigating Adeline’s past from his apartment. When they uncover she was only the latest of three violent deaths, Maigret must decide whether to destroy two more lives.
Episode 3: “Maigret’s Revolver – Part 1” airs Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Maigret investigates the drowning of a young woman, he is assigned another high-profile case: the disappearance of a congressman. To make matters worse, Guichard replaces Lucas with the inexperienced Bonfils, complicating Maigret's investigation.
Episode 4: “Maigret’s Revolver – Part 2” airs Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Following the arrest of Delteil's killer, Maigret and his team close in on Olga Borysenko's murderer. However, the investigation lands Maigret in more danger than anticipated, making a powerful enemy who has already outmaneuvered him once before.
Episode 5: “The Yellow Dog – Part 1” airs Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - After a wealthy businessman is killed, Guichard assigns the case to Maigret, who realizes the key lies in a case from 15 years ago. Maigret must trust his instincts, despite pressure from superiors and his own team, to find the real killer.
Episode 6: “The Yellow Dog – Part 2” - airs Sunday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Facing suspicion from his superiors and team, and with his reputation on the line, Maigret takes drastic measures after a detective is shot. The case forces Maigret and Louise to make a painful choice.
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