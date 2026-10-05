INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY: Season 8

Stream all 8 seasons now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursdays, Oct. 8 and 15, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sundays, Oct. 11 and 18 at Noon on KPBS TV

INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY is a British crime drama series, loosely based on the novels written by Alan Hunter. Martin Shaw stars as Inspector George Gently, an incorruptible cop transplanted from London to the North East of England in the mid-1960s. Lee Ingleby stars as DS John Bacchus, Gently’s young protégé.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Gently Liberated" airs Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Oct. 11 at Noon on KPBS TV - When DCI Gently and his team investigate a body found in a chemical storage tank, they learn that the victim's wife was convicted of his murder eight years ago. But Gently decides to reopen the case against the wishes of DI Bacchus, who had worked on the original investigation.

Episode 2: "Gently and the New Age" airs Thursday, Oct. 15 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Oct. 18 at Noon on KPBS TV - When Gently is asked to look into a young woman's unsolved murder, he hopes to expose one last cover-up before retiring from the force. Still at odds with his superior, Bacchus asks for Rachel's help investigating the murder of a worker killed during a picket riot. Both cases seem to be linked to a charismatic and ambitious politician.

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