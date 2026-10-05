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Re-Evolution: The Cuban Dream

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 5, 2026 at 4:34 PM PDT
"Re-Evolution" explores the intersections of personal and national identity and how revolutions, both big and small, shape our world.
True Spectrum Media and Cray Novick via KRCB/Northern California Public Media
/
APT
"Re-Evolution" explores the intersections of personal and national identity and how revolutions, both big and small, shape our world.

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Diving into the streets of Havana, "Re-Evolution: The Cuban Dream" introduces a social worker, an ethnographer, and three artists.

Student Cray Novick goes to Cuba and meets artists, sociologists, and everyday Cubans who reflect on Cuba today. Their stories reveal the evolution of Cuban society dating back to 1960. Barack Obama becomes the first U.S. president to visit Cuba since the 1959 revolution. Cuba is changing and Cubans are searching for a collective Cuban dream.

Their stories provide unique perspectives on how Cuba is shaped by an ongoing culture of revolution that is more nuanced than meets the eye. This program is the first in an eventual four-part series which will explore pillars of Cuban society that are drastically evolving today.

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Pictured: A car on the street. The film is accompanied by a virtual reality project which engages viewers in collective dreaming, asking “What is your dream for Cuba.”
True Spectrum Media and Cray Novick via KRCB/Northern California Public Media
/
APT
Pictured: A car on the street. The film is accompanied by a virtual reality project which engages viewers in collective dreaming, asking “What is your dream for Cuba.”

Credits: Presenter KRCB/Northern California Public Media. Producer True Spectrum Media & Cray Novick via KRCB/Northern California Public Media

The film is accompanied by a virtual reality project which engages viewers in collective dreaming, asking “What is your dream for Cuba.”
True Spectrum Media and Cray Novick via KRCB/Northern California Public Media
/
APT
The film is accompanied by a virtual reality project which engages viewers in collective dreaming, asking “What is your dream for Cuba.”

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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