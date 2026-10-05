Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Diving into the streets of Havana, "Re-Evolution: The Cuban Dream" introduces a social worker, an ethnographer, and three artists.

Student Cray Novick goes to Cuba and meets artists, sociologists, and everyday Cubans who reflect on Cuba today. Their stories reveal the evolution of Cuban society dating back to 1960. Barack Obama becomes the first U.S. president to visit Cuba since the 1959 revolution. Cuba is changing and Cubans are searching for a collective Cuban dream.

Their stories provide unique perspectives on how Cuba is shaped by an ongoing culture of revolution that is more nuanced than meets the eye. This program is the first in an eventual four-part series which will explore pillars of Cuban society that are drastically evolving today.

True Spectrum Media and Cray Novick via KRCB/Northern California Public Media / APT Pictured: A car on the street. The film is accompanied by a virtual reality project which engages viewers in collective dreaming, asking “What is your dream for Cuba.”

Credits: Presenter KRCB/Northern California Public Media. Producer True Spectrum Media & Cray Novick via KRCB/Northern California Public Media