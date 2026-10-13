GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Superpowers Collide
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with YouTube (Not in KPBS+ app)
No relationship matters more to the world than the U.S. and China. President Trump and China's Xi Jinping are trying to show they can keep it stable despite a deep divide between Washington and Beijing. Can the two superpowers find a way to coexist? Guest: Elizabeth Economy, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution.
Listen to the podcast: The great US-China superpower rivalry, with Elizabeth Economy
Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.