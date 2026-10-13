GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Superpowers Collide

Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with YouTube (Not in KPBS+ app)

No relationship matters more to the world than the U.S. and China. President Trump and China's Xi Jinping are trying to show they can keep it stable despite a deep divide between Washington and Beijing. Can the two superpowers find a way to coexist? Guest: Elizabeth Economy, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution.

Listen to the podcast: The great US-China superpower rivalry, with Elizabeth Economy

No relationship matters more to the world than the US and China. President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping are trying to show they can keep it stable despite a deep divide between Washington and Beijing. Can the two superpowers find a way to coexist?

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.