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GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Superpowers Collide

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 13, 2026 at 4:23 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with YouTube (Not in KPBS+ app)

No relationship matters more to the world than the U.S. and China. President Trump and China's Xi Jinping are trying to show they can keep it stable despite a deep divide between Washington and Beijing. Can the two superpowers find a way to coexist? Guest: Elizabeth Economy, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution.

Listen to the podcast: The great US-China superpower rivalry, with Elizabeth Economy

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No relationship matters more to the world than the US and China. President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping are trying to show they can keep it stable despite a deep divide between Washington and Beijing. Can the two superpowers find a way to coexist?

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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