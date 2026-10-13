Where to celebrate Day of the Dead in San Diego 2026

It’s that time of year again, and with it come many ways to celebrate Día de Muertos. Here’s a list of places you can visit this year.
KPBS' digital altar is back to celebrate loved ones who have passed away. Explore community stories and resources for this special holiday.
Oceanside Día de los Muertos Festival
Pier View Way, Oceanside
The Oceanside Día de los Muertos Festival celebrates 25 years of remembrance and cultural pride. Expect to enjoy food, entertainment, a car show and chalk art to ogle over. Family-made altars, or ofrendas, will also be displayed in the Car Show Area of the festival. You can also have an opportunity to build your own altar by submitting your application here.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 25 | Downtown Oceanside (Pier View Way & surrounding blocks) | MORE INFO
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 25 | Downtown Oceanside (Pier View Way & surrounding blocks) | MORE INFO
Día de los Muertos at Leo Carrillo Ranch
6200 Flying Leo Carrillo Ln, Carlsbad
Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park will be decorated for Day of the Dead. The family-friendly event will have kids crafting, storytelling, ofrenda viewing, food and more.
All day, Oct. 31 | 6200 Flying Leo Carrillo Lane, Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park, Carlsbad | MORE INFO
All day, Oct. 31 | 6200 Flying Leo Carrillo Lane, Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park, Carlsbad | MORE INFO
Encinitas Dia de los Muertos Celebration
3333 Manchester Ave., Barrio Logan
The 13th annual Día de los Muertos celebration is more than a celebration, it fosters appreciation for Latino culture and heritage. This year, Encinitas welcomes friends and families to join the celebration, featuring art-making workshops, artist demonstrations, student exhibitions from Oak Crest Middle School and musical performances. You can also participate in a “community ofrenda.” Come by and join in on the celebration!
Noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 25 | 3333 Manchester Ave., MiraCosta College, San Elijo Campus, Encinitas | MORE INFO
Noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 25 | 3333 Manchester Ave., MiraCosta College, San Elijo Campus, Encinitas | MORE INFO
Fiesta de Reyes
2754 Calhoun Street, San Diego
Old Town is where the party never ends as it celebrates Day of the Dead for a monthlong gathering that paints the Fiesta de Reyes courtyard with color and activity. The party began on Sept. 1 and will continue until Nov. 1, with a fiesta weekend from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. Expect face painting, dance performances, merch, ofrendas and more.
Fiesta weekend: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 31, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun. Nov. 1 | Old Town, San Diego | MORE INFO
Fiesta weekend: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 31, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun. Nov. 1 | Old Town, San Diego | MORE INFO
City Heights’ Día de los Muertos
4455 Wightman Street San Diego, CA 92105, San Diego
City Heights’ Día de los Muertos celebration brings the community together to honor loved ones through vibrant Mexican traditions, live music, dance and beautifully crafted ofrendas. Families can also enjoy lowrider cars and activities at this celebration of heritage and remembrance.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 31 | Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park, 4455 Wightman Street, San Diego | MORE INFO
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 31 | Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park, 4455 Wightman Street, San Diego | MORE INFO
Festival Mictlan: Celebration of the Underworld
2641 Truxtun Rd, San Diego
Join in on the festivities at Festival Mictlan: Celebration of the Underworld at Liberty Station. There will be crafts, food, and entertainment to enjoy. You can also sign up to enter an altar contest where winners can walk away with a cash prize!
2 to 7 p.m., Oct. 24 | 2641 Truxtun Rd., Latine Pride, Liberty Station Central Promenade, San Diego | MORE INFO
2 to 7 p.m., Oct. 24 | 2641 Truxtun Rd., Latine Pride, Liberty Station Central Promenade, San Diego | MORE INFO
Sherman Heights: Día de los Muertos
2258 Island Ave, San Diego
Sherman Heights Community Center has been celebrating the memorial holiday for over 30 years, with countless activities and events perfect for friends and family. The community center will have a room of altars to be in awe of, crafts for kids, and a candlelight procession. And, if you have the chance, sign up for their Noche de Mole and altar preview. The moles are made locally and are absolutely delicious. The celebration runs through until Nov. 2.
Oct. 15-Nov. 2 | 2258 Island Avenue, San Diego | Prices vary based on events | MORE INFO
Oct. 15-Nov. 2 | 2258 Island Avenue, San Diego | Prices vary based on events | MORE INFO
From Mictlán We Rise; A Return To Humanity
2185 Logan Ave, San Diego
Join the festivities as Barrio Logan celebrates and honors the dead and the rich culture tied to it. This year’s theme is “From Mictlán We Rise; A Return To Humanity,” which focuses on community resurrection and rebirth. The day of celebration will hold youth workshops, art installations, ofrendas, food and much more.
Noon to 7:00 p.m., Oct. 26 | Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan Cultural District | MORE INFO
Noon to 7:00 p.m., Oct. 26 | Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan Cultural District | MORE INFO
Chula Vista: Día de los Muertos Celebration
353 Third Avenue, Chula Vista
Chula Vista is celebrating its sixth annual Día de los Muertos Celebration. The event will hold an ofrenda and Catrín and Catrina ensemble contest, live music, and dance performances, a car show, crafts, vendors and, of course, food! People are welcome to participate by bringing a photo of a loved one who has passed to pin on their community ofrenda.
3 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 1 | Downtown Chula Vista | MORE INFO
3 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 1 | Downtown Chula Vista | MORE INFO
Día de los muertos at Veteran's Park
1075 8th Street , Imperial Beach
Veterans Park will come alive with music, dance and community traditions for this year’s Día de Muertos celebration. The event offers a chance to reflect on and honor loved ones while experiencing the rich cultural traditions surrounding the holiday. Guests can explore the community altar, enjoy mariachi and cultural dance performances, and take part in activities for all ages.
3 to 6 p.m., Nov. 1 | 1075 8th St., Imperial Beach | MORE INFO
3 to 6 p.m., Nov. 1 | 1075 8th St., Imperial Beach | MORE INFO