Macgillivray Freeman's Everest
Premieres Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV
A dramatic, true account of dizzying achievement, "Everest" follows the expedition of four climbers on their journey to the summit of Everest, just days after eight climbers lost their lives in a deadly storm, a story chronicled in Jon Krakauer’s best-selling book "Into Thin Air." Narrated by Liam Neeson, the film is a celebration of triumph over adversity and the power of the human spirit.
Credits: Producer: MacGillivray Freeman Films, Inc. Presenter: PBS SoCal