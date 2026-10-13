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Macgillivray Freeman's Everest

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 13, 2026 at 3:33 PM PDT
"Everest" follows the expedition of four climbers on their journey to the summit of Everest, just days after eight climbers lost their lives in a deadly storm, a story chronicled in Jon Krakauer’s best-selling book "Into Thin Air".
MacGillivray Freeman Films, Inc.
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NETA
"Everest" follows the expedition of four climbers on their journey to the summit of Everest, just days after eight climbers lost their lives in a deadly storm, a story chronicled in Jon Krakauer’s best-selling book "Into Thin Air".

Premieres Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

A dramatic, true account of dizzying achievement, "Everest" follows the expedition of four climbers on their journey to the summit of Everest, just days after eight climbers lost their lives in a deadly storm, a story chronicled in Jon Krakauer’s best-selling book "Into Thin Air." Narrated by Liam Neeson, the film is a celebration of triumph over adversity and the power of the human spirit.

Audiences will revisit the inspiring ascent of the world’s tallest mountain with a team of four international climbers who find hope, beauty, and triumph in the wake of tragedy.

Credits: Producer: MacGillivray Freeman Films, Inc. Presenter: PBS SoCal

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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