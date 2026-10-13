The Most Biodiverse Place In America

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

In San Diego County, naturalist and educator John Fiske and his family explore one of America’s most biodiverse landscapes. From coastal bluffs and chaparral to oak woodlands, mountains, and desert, the film follows John and his sons, Johnny and Charlie, revealing an extraordinary range of life and a family legacy rooted in conservation, curiosity, and care for the land.

Get a sneak peek at a family exploring one of America’s most biodiverse landscapes. The film follows John and his sons, Johnny and Charlie, revealing an extraordinary range of life and a family legacy rooted in conservation, curiosity, and care for t

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.