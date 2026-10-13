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The Most Biodiverse Place In America

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 13, 2026 at 3:56 PM PDT
In San Diego County, naturalist and educator John Fiske and his family explore one of America’s most biodiverse landscapes
Paradeigm Films and Cherimoya Pictures.
In San Diego County, naturalist and educator John Fiske and his family explore one of America’s most biodiverse landscapes

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

In San Diego County, naturalist and educator John Fiske and his family explore one of America’s most biodiverse landscapes. From coastal bluffs and chaparral to oak woodlands, mountains, and desert, the film follows John and his sons, Johnny and Charlie, revealing an extraordinary range of life and a family legacy rooted in conservation, curiosity, and care for the land.

Get a sneak peek at a family exploring one of America’s most biodiverse landscapes. The film follows John and his sons, Johnny and Charlie, revealing an extraordinary range of life and a family legacy rooted in conservation, curiosity, and care for t

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Take a sneak peek at a family exploring one of America’s most biodiverse landscapes. The film follows John and his sons, Johnny and Charlie, revealing an extraordinary range of life and a family legacy rooted in conservation, curiosity, and care.
Paradeigm Films and Cherimoya Pictures
Take a sneak peek at a family exploring one of America’s most biodiverse landscapes. The film follows John and his sons, Johnny and Charlie, revealing an extraordinary range of life and a family legacy rooted in conservation, curiosity, and care.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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