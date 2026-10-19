"The Agatha Christie Code"

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

This documentary sets out to solve one of the greatest puzzles: what makes Agatha Christie such a successful writer? The program introduces viewers to new fields of scientific inquiry using sophisticated computer analysis of Christie’s written words, sentence structure, story arcs, poisons, red herrings, clues and more.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.